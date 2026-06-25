TV Anime "Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (and Proud of It)!" Reveals Main Visual and Trailer, Launches Worldwide Streaming

Additional cast revealed for the worldwide release

TOKYO, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YTE LTD announced that the TV anime "Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (and Proud of It)!" has released its main visual and main trailer, announced additional cast members, and launched worldwide streaming on June 24, 2026.

Main Visual

Main Visual Character visuals

The main visual has been unveiled, featuring the tagline:

"Cleaning, laundry, even saving the world... it's all part of a maid's job!"

The visual centers on Melody, an all-works maid serving the Rudleberg household in pursuit of her dream to become the world's finest maid, alongside other main characters. Highlights include the characters' expressive personalities and detailed costume designs.

Streaming

The series has been streaming worldwide on Crunchyroll since June 24, 2026, at 7:30 AM PT.

Main Trailer and Additional Cast

Main Trailer: https://youtu.be/I9V_HpMr3_8

Yuki Ono as Lectias Froude

Lectias or "Lect," is a knight whose mission leads him closer to the story's core. I played him as a classic knight-type character, and I was honored to be told I have a "truly knightly voice." I hope you enjoy both my knightly performance and the all-works maid story!

Shun Horie as Bjork

If you gained the power of a saint, what would you do? World domination? Control people's hearts? Revenge? This series takes a different direction. The protagonist uses her powers to perfectly manage a household as a maid. I play a role that casts dark shadows over this world. Please look forward to it!

Shugo Nakamura as the Dark One

I'm the Dark One! Though not quite as scary as you might think (only a little at first). I gave a lively, sharp performance. Melody is just too powerful! It's a cute and heartwarming story. I also sing the ending theme, so please enjoy the song as well.

Story

Set within the otome game "The Silver Saint and the Five Oaths," where the Dark One threatens the world with destruction…

Melody, the heroine (Saint) destined to save the world, instead devotes all her abilities to maid duties and becomes a flawless all-works maid.

With the Saint effectively absent, the story becomes unpredictable…

What will happen to the world!?

Media Contact

YTE LTD

Shaoling Zhang

[email protected]

+81 3 6253 7816

https://www.yte.co.jp/

SOURCE YTE LTD