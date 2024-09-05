United Ag & Turf/United Construction & Forestry launches "Together We're United" brand campaign

Company celebrates long-standing community values and service with new tagline

SCARBOROUGH, Maine, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Ag & Turf/United Construction & Forestry (UAT/UCF) launched a new community-focused brand campaign, "Together We're United," to highlight the power and potential that exists with the right equipment and team. Employees celebrated the landmark campaign by leading a two-day volunteer event at Mission Working Dogs in Oxford, Maine, leveraging John Deere machinery and muscle power to increase the accessibility of its campus.

The campaign features a series of videos that celebrates homeowners, general contractors, farmers and the company's teamwork approach.

"The spots were drawn from real-life customer stories," said Rebecca Conway, vice president of marketing for United Ag & Turf/United Construction & Forestry. "Naturally, some will make you laugh, while others will leave you in awe. Our goal is to inspire people by showing what they can accomplish with John Deere equipment."

The campaign also includes a clever tie-in to the company's name and logo, encouraging customers to "UNleash their superpowers" and tap into their very own "foUNtain of youth."

"We're proud to represent John Deere, a powerful brand steeped in rich history and superior products," said Eric Driscoll, CEO of United Ag & Turf/United Construction & Forestry. "As a dealership, we pride ourselves on customer experience and a culture that promotes community engagement. 'Together We're United' feels like the perfect way to mark that."

With the support of nearly 1,000 employees, UAT/UCF has established partnerships with Mission Working Dogs; Girls at Work (Manchester, NH); and End Hunger New England (Pembroke, MA). This week's event was made possible by UAT/UCF's paid community service hours benefit that's available to all full-time employees.

About United Ag & Turf/United Construction & Forestry

United Ag & Turf/United Construction & Forestry operates John Deere dealerships specializing in agriculture, turf, utility vehicles, compact construction, heavy-duty construction, forestry and road-building equipment. Since forming in 2020, they have been committed to the highest customer service, operating 43 agriculture and turf locations and 14 construction and forestry locations throughout the Northeast. The company offers new and used equipment, parts, service, technology and support, going above and beyond for customers every day. For more information, visit UnitedEquip.com.

