Unlocking the Power of Age: Introducing "Don't Be Caged By Your Age" Podcast

BOSTON, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where age is often seen as a limitation, a new podcast hosted by Ande Lyons is breaking down barriers and empowering listeners to redefine what it means to thrive after 65. "Don't Be Caged By Your Age" is a groundbreaking podcast dedicated to pro-aging, age positivity, and shattering age-related expectations.

Hosted by seasoned podcaster Ande Lyons, "Don't Be Caged By Your Age" features weekly conversations with individuals who have defied societal norms and expectations about aging. These inspiring guests share their stories, insights, and advice, providing listeners with the resources, ideas, and inspiration they need to pursue new dreams and opportunities later in life.

"Our podcast is all about celebrating the possibilities that come with age," says host Ande Lyons. "We want to dissolve the internalized ageist beliefs that hold people back and show that it's never too late to live a fulfilling, adventurous, and purposeful life."

Podcast Highlights:

Inspirational Stories : Hear from individuals over 65 who have achieved remarkable feats, from starting new businesses to embarking on new careers and adventures.

: Hear from individuals over 65 who have achieved remarkable feats, from starting new businesses to embarking on new careers and adventures. Expert Advice : Gain valuable insights from experts in various fields on how to maintain physical, mental, and emotional well-being as you age.

: Gain valuable insights from experts in various fields on how to maintain physical, mental, and emotional well-being as you age. Community and Support: Join a community of like-minded individuals who are committed to embracing aging with positivity and resilience.

Since its launch, "Don't Be Caged By Your Age" has already touched the hearts of many, helping to shift the narrative around aging and inspiring listeners to see age as a time of opportunity and growth.

About the Host:

At 67, Ande Lyons is a passionate advocate for age positivity and pro-aging. As a 4-time founder, former startup mentor, and a podcast host since 2012, Ande brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the podcast, creating a platform where listeners can find encouragement, support, and motivation to break free from age-related limitations.

Tune In:

"Don't Be Caged By Your Age" is available wherever you tune into pods, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music. New episodes are released every Thursday, offering fresh perspectives and inspiration to help you thrive at any age.

Connect with Us:



For media inquiries, please contact:

Ande Lyons

[email protected]

978-886-4620

