Upstart Suburban Pizza Shop Eclipses All Other Famous Players: Selected Best Pizza in Chicago by "Chicago's Pizza Madness"

CHICAGO , April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This news is being written during the eclipse, an event that will not occur again for another 20 years. Ironically the news here is that the small suburban Antioch Pizza Shop ECLIPSED all other famous pizza brands in the greater Chicago area to win the 2nd Annual 2024 "WGN Radio's Chicago's Pizza Madness" Tournament. Sponsored by Career Vision. The event began on March 14th and the winner was named on April 4th.

Based on the March Madness Model, 68 pizzerias from I-80 to the Illinois/Wisconsin border are divided into four categories. 2024 Chicago Pizza Madness Tournament had 7 rounds, 271,351 votes.

Local chain Northern suburbs South and southwest suburbs City region

Antioch Pizza Shop was founded in 1977 but has grown under the ownership of husband-and-wife duo, Art and Karen Wicklein, who took a shot on a product they loved and bought the existing brand in 2008. They've now expanded from one location to ten, and have recently launched a franchise expansion plan.

"We were blown away when we received the call that we had won this whole thing!" said Art Wicklein, co-owner of Antioch Pizza Shop, which is known for its authentic flavors and community-centered approach.

"Antioch Pizza Shop isn't about just serving great food", said co-owner Art Wicklein, "it's about fostering connections, creating memories, and becoming an integral part of the communities it serves. What an honor to be considered among the greats in pizza names. Chicago is a famous pizza town, so this is even more spectacular". Wicklein admits to being creative and assertive to encourage votes. "Customers seemed more excited initially than we were. They kept coming up to our registers telling us where we stood in the brackets. Many of them are also fans of the traditional March Madness games and so they were beyond enthused. They told us they voted and are telling their friends to vote. They also encouraged us to put a table tent type sign at our registers with a QR Code, which made it easier for those who wanted to do so quickly."

For more information on Antioch Pizza Shop, visit Antioch Pizza Shop. For more information on the multiple options for a franchise visit Antioch Pizza Shop Franchise.

