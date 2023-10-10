U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS AWARDS UNICO MECHANICAL A $9.1M CONTRACT FOR THE OVERHAUL OF TWO 216" BUTTERFLY VALVES AT FORT PECK, MONTANA

BENICIA, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unico Mechanical Corp., a leading provider of turnkey overhaul and repair services for the hydroelectric power generation industry, is pleased to announce that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded it a contract for the refurbishment of two 216" diameter Butterfly Valves (BFVs) and associated components at the Fort Peck Dam located in Fort Peck Montana. Unico was selected for the contract, worth more than $9.1 million, based on its prior experience with similar projects, offsite manufacturing capabilities for replacement valve parts, and deeply experienced project team. Included in the refurbishment is the supply of new disk seal, upper and lower trunnion housings and bushings, the design build of new HPUs, hydraulic actuators, new actuator linkage with integral locking mechanisms, new bypass piping and associated valves, new working platforms, penstock inspection and coatings. Unico will perform all activities associated with the project in-house including manufacturing of new and replacement components for the valves, site refurbishment of the valves, installation of new equipment and plant commissioning. The estimated completion date of work is May 28, 2025.

"We are honored that Unico was selected to overhaul the 216" butterfly valves at Fort Peck, Montana. We are one of the few companies that specialize in valve refurbishment for the hydroelectric power generation industry and Unico brings decades of experience to this type of project," said Randy Potter, President and CEO, Unico Mechanical. "We specialize in the repair and overhaul of large municipal water and hydro power machinery and have worked on many large butterfly valves that measure over 90". We understand butterfly valves inside and out, we have seen what works and what doesn't. Our team has developed techniques and specialized equipment for refurbishing valves in the field or in our shop. Our expertise helps reduce the risk associated with large complex projects such as this one. The engineering team does an initial inspection to determine exactly what is worn or damaged and detailed findings are documented in an inspection report that includes CAD drawings. This report serves as the basis for the valve overhaul project plan and discussions with our customer."

Unico Mechanical Background

Unico Mechanical is a premier provider of machining, fabrication, and rotating equipment maintenance services. With (6) facilities on the west coast and a range of field services across the US, Unico is trusted for some of the largest most complex projects.

Unico has 40 plus years of experience overhauling equipment for the hydroelectric and power generation industry. Those services include engineering, onsite maintenance & machining, new part manufacturing of replacement components to OEM or higher standards, large or heavy part machining, balancing, ASME fabrication, repairs, and testing.

