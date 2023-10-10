U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS AWARDS UNICO MECHANICAL A $9.1M CONTRACT FOR THE OVERHAUL OF TWO 216" BUTTERFLY VALVES AT FORT PECK, MONTANA

News provided by

Unico Mechanical

10 Oct, 2023, 10:21 ET

BENICIA, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unico Mechanical Corp., a leading provider of turnkey overhaul and repair services for the hydroelectric power generation industry, is pleased to announce that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded it a contract for the refurbishment of two 216" diameter Butterfly Valves (BFVs) and associated components at the Fort Peck Dam located in Fort Peck Montana. Unico was selected for the contract, worth more than $9.1 million, based on its prior experience with similar projects, offsite manufacturing capabilities for replacement valve parts, and deeply experienced project team. Included in the refurbishment is the supply of new disk seal, upper and lower trunnion housings and bushings, the design build of new HPUs, hydraulic actuators, new actuator linkage with integral locking mechanisms, new bypass piping and associated valves, new working platforms, penstock inspection and coatings. Unico will perform all activities associated with the project in-house including manufacturing of new and replacement components for the valves, site refurbishment of the valves, installation of new equipment and plant commissioning. The estimated completion date of work is May 28, 2025.

"We are honored that Unico was selected to overhaul the 216" butterfly valves at Fort Peck, Montana. We are one of the few companies that specialize in valve refurbishment for the hydroelectric power generation industry and Unico brings decades of experience to this type of project," said Randy Potter, President and CEO, Unico Mechanical. "We specialize in the repair and overhaul of large municipal water and hydro power machinery and have worked on many large butterfly valves that measure over 90". We understand butterfly valves inside and out, we have seen what works and what doesn't. Our team has developed techniques and specialized equipment for refurbishing valves in the field or in our shop. Our expertise helps reduce the risk associated with large complex projects such as this one. The engineering team does an initial inspection to determine exactly what is worn or damaged and detailed findings are documented in an inspection report that includes CAD drawings. This report serves as the basis for the valve overhaul project plan and discussions with our customer."

For more information on overhauls for hydropower projects, email [email protected], or visit the company website at www.unicomechanical.com.

Unico Mechanical Background
Unico Mechanical is a premier provider of machining, fabrication, and rotating equipment maintenance services. With (6) facilities on the west coast and a range of field services across the US, Unico is trusted for some of the largest most complex projects.

Unico has 40 plus years of experience overhauling equipment for the hydroelectric and power generation industry. Those services include engineering, onsite maintenance & machining, new part manufacturing of replacement components to OEM or higher standards, large or heavy part machining, balancing, ASME fabrication, repairs, and testing.

SOURCE Unico Mechanical

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.