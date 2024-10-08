U.S. News & World Report Names Le Bonheur Children's Hospital Among "Best Children's Hospitals" for 2024-2025

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 14th consecutive year, Le Bonheur Children's Hospital has been recognized as a 2024-2025 "Best Children's Hospital" by U.S. News & World Report. The rankings assist parents and caregivers, along with their physicians, in navigating the challenges of choosing the best possible care for children with serious illnesses or complex medical needs.

Le Bonheur has been included in the prestigious list with recognition in eight specialties:

Cardiology & Heart Surgery

Gastroenterology & GI Surgery

Neonatology

Nephrology

Neurology & Neurosurgery

Orthopedics

Pulmonology & Lung Surgery

Urology

"For 14 years now, Le Bonheur consistently has been recognized as a 'Best Children's Hospital' by U.S. News & World Report," said Le Bonheur President and Surgeon-in-Chief Trey Eubanks, MD, FACS. "We are honored to be one of the best children's hospitals in the country. We know that this comprehensive distinction reminds parents that their children are in the best hands when they visit Le Bonheur, and we take their trust very seriously."

Le Bonheur is the primary pediatric hospital affiliate with the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. Together, the University of Tennessee Health Science Center and Le Bonheur train more than 350 new pediatricians and pediatric specialists each year.

U.S. News, together with RTI International, a North Carolina-based research and consulting ﬁrm, collected and analyzed data from 108 children's hospitals and surveyed thousands of pediatric specialists. Children's hospitals awarded a "Best" designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level and quality of hospital resources directly related to patient care and expert opinion among pediatric specialists.

"U.S. News & World Report's annual Best Children's Hospitals evaluation empowers parents and caregivers with a data-driven guide to help them ﬁnd the best pediatric hospital to treat their child," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News.

The full rankings for the 2024-2025 "Best Children's Hospitals" Honor Roll, regional and specialty rankings can be found at USNews.com. For more information, explore #BestChildrensHospitals on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

About Le Bonheur Children's

Le Bonheur Children's, based in Memphis, Tenn., provides expert care for children in more than 45 pediatric subspecialties, encompassing robust community programs, a pediatric research institute and regional outpatient centers in Jackson, Tenn., Tupelo, Miss., and Jonesboro, Ark. Le Bonheur also features a 290-bed hospital in Memphis and a 21-bed satellite hospital within Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tenn. As the primary pediatric teaching affiliate for the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Le Bonheur trains more than 350 pediatricians and specialists each year. Nationally recognized, Le Bonheur has been named a U.S. News & World Report Best Children's Hospital for 14 consecutive years and is a Magnet-designated facility, the ultimate credential for high-quality patient care and nursing excellence.

For more information, please call (901) 287-6030 or visit lebonheur.org. Connect with us at facebook.com/lebonheurchildrens , x.com/lebonheurchild or on Instagram at lebonheurchildrens .

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy ofﬁcials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

