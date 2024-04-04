ViewSonic Launches Customizable 760"Mega-Sized All-in-One LED Displays

Pioneering the Merge of Display Adaptability with Simplified Installation

LONDON, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, has launched the LDC series—the world's first Customizable All-in-One mega LED displays . These innovative LED displays enable adaptable display configurations in various aspect ratios and sizes of up to 760 inches. Blending the size versatility of traditional LED displays with the convenience of an All-in-One integration, they are flexible in customized configurations while ensuring easy installation, operation, upkeep, and management functionality. The new LDC series is designed to facilitate seamless and effortless video wall and digital signage deployments across business, commercial, and public spaces.

"ViewSonic is dedicated to innovation and strives to incorporate advanced technology with pioneering product designs. The launch of the LDC series marks a significant milestone in the industry, showcasing that flexibility, effortless installation, and ease of use can coexist in an ultra-large-format display," said Dean Tsai, General Manager of Projector & LED Display Business Unit at ViewSonic. "We consistently focus on enhancing the overall user experience that exceeds expectations. Our comprehensive portfolio allows us to expand the business into the growing digital signage market, further indicating our dedication to proactively addressing our customers' evolving needs with greater versatility."

Explore the Potential of the Video Wall Market with Simplified, All-in-One Setups

The customizable, slim, and borderless LDC series offers a wide range of sizes, aspect ratios, and shapes—for instance, a 414" display with a 21:9 ratio or a 378" display with a 16:9 ratio. It can reach up to 760-inch screen size as a single unit and achieve even larger sizes when multiple units are combined. This flexibility enables the creation of unique configurations easily across various settings—whether assembling a two-floor tall video wall or crafting an eye-catching, flat arch-shaped display, all upon request. The new displays address the common installation challenges associated with traditional LED video walls and the constraints of fixed sizes typical of standard All-in-One LED displays.

The LDC series is designed for effortless installation and maintenance. It utilizes the advantages of an All-in-One design by integrating multiple systems and components into one system control box, simplifying the video wall installation process. This design eliminates the need for dedicated spaces for complex control systems and for reconstructing the environment, offering an advantage in locations where space is limited or interiors are non-modifiable. The modular design allows for massive screens to be packaged in more compact sizes, facilitating easy transport via standard elevators and significantly lowering costs and efforts. Paired with a full-front maintenance feature, the displays minimize maintenance work and downtime, further enhancing operational efficiency.

Boosting Durability and Adaptability for Dynamic Content Display

The LDC series employs Glue-on-Board (GOB) surface treatment technology, offering enhanced durability with resistance to collision, dust, and moisture, thereby ensuring consistent and superior visual performances in high-traffic locations.

These new displays feature a 31mm ultra-thin design and a 6mm slim bezel, enhancing aesthetic appeal across varied settings. The detachable control box ensures harmonious integration into any interior style, adding convenience that it can be placed up to 10 meters away for distant control. From creating advertising signage in shopping malls, immersive backdrops in car showrooms, and entrance decorations to 21:9 displays paired with the Microsoft Teams Rooms kit for expansive views in hybrid meetings, the LDC series demonstrates high adaptability for multiple scenarios.

For the intricate management requirements of large business and commercial spaces, the LDC series supports centralized LAN control, which enables remote monitoring and real-time troubleshooting. They are compatible with leading third-party device management systems to smooth management across multiple displays and address the operational challenges faced by IT administrators.

About ViewSonic

ViewSonic, headquartered in California, is a leading global visual solutions provider reaching over 100 countries. With over 35 years of expertise in visual technology, ViewSonic delivers a comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software, and services that include monitors, projectors, pen displays, interactive displays, LED displays, SaaS solutions, AI service, interactive content, and more. This innovative ecosystem empowers education, workplaces, and individuals to foster creativity, collaboration, and seamless learning. Designed for optimal performance and customer satisfaction, these solutions integrate sustainable production practices and uphold comprehensive environmental, social, and governance standards. At ViewSonic, our mission is to let customers "See the Difference" every day. Learn more at www.viewsonic.com.

