ViewSonic Unveils 34" Ultra-Wide Curved ELITE Gaming Monitors for Panoramic Gameplays

BREA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, announces two new ultra-wide 34-inch curved ELITE gaming monitors - the premium ELITE XG341C-2K equipped with Mini-LED technology, and the hyper-responsive ELITE XG340C-2K. With a maximized visual scope, both monitors offer truly immersive gameplays and fill every part of peripheral vision for more encompassing visual experiences.

"We are excited to have the brand-new ultra-wide 34-inch curved models as part of our collection. These new models offer truly immersive gameplay to envelop the player," said Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. "With the introduction of ViewSonic Gaming, we continue to diversify our product offerings. We are committed to using the most advanced technology to deliver gamers' best visual and speed experience worldwide."

Immersive Visuals and Advanced Connectivity

With the curved ultra-wide screen real estate, users can focus on obliterating their foes without excessive head-turning. The new models bring a larger field of view and fill every part of the users' peripheral vision for greater realism and depth perception.

Both monitors boast the latest HDMI 2.1, which supports up to 10K video resolution and 48Gbps data transfer speed for a decrease in screen tearing and stuttering. Rigged with AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro's adaptive sync technology, these displays deliver awe-inspiring graphics that are ideal for esports and professional gamers.

ELITE XG341C-2K: Push Visual Boundaries

Supported by Mini-LED backlight technology and an optimal curve of 1500R, the ELITE XG341C-2K delivers more vivid colors and deeper contrast for more impressive levels of details even in fast-paced games. It features a peak brightness of 1400 nits that brings every scene to life and draws gamers right into the heart of the action. Equipped with an overclockable refresh rate of 200Hz and 1ms (MPRT) response time, gamers can gain the upper hand with lag-and-blur-free motions and real-time reflexes at the highest visual settings.

ELITE XG340C-2K: Contoured for Immersion

The ELITE XG340C-2K boasts a curvature of 1000R to make sure every point onscreen is aligned to the gamer's eye for fuller immersion. Blessed with a blazing fast 180Hz (overclocked) refresh rate and superbly swift 1ms (MPRT) response time, gamers are able to defeat the opposition with instant reactions without lag and motion blur. The monitor is the perfect platform for elevated gaming.

Key Features of ELITE XG341C-2K

34" 2K UWQHD IPS display with the curvature of 1500R

UWQHD IPS display with the curvature of 1500R Mini-LED technology with 1,152 zones

Refresh rate of 165Hz (overclock to 200Hz)

Response time of 1ms (MPRT)

VESA® DisplayHDR™ 1400

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

HDMI 2.1 and USB Type-C with a power delivery of 90W

Key Features of ELITE XG340C-2K

34" 2K UWQHD IPS display with the curvature of 1000R

UWQHD IPS display with the curvature of 1000R AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Refresh rate of 165Hz (overclock to 180Hz)

Response time of 1ms (MPRT)

VESA® DisplayHDR™ 400

HDMI 2.1 and USB Type-C with a power delivery of 65W

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, pen displays, commercial displays, All-in-One LED displays, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

