Villa del Palmar Beach Resort & Spa at the Islands of Loreto Receives Golf Digest “Editors’ Choice” Award

The awards list recognizes resorts throughout the United States, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and Canada.

"Whether it's a buddies' trip or a getaway with a significant other, what we seek from a golf resort is an experience greater than our usual weekend round," Golf Digest said of its selection criteria. "We want to be pampered on and off the fairways," noting that "the joy of a great golf resort" is that "it's overstocked with activities and diversions, and we get to pick our pleasures."

Baja Mexico's first "Million-Star Resort," Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto transports you back to historic Mexico. Flanked by the rugged Sierra de La Giganta Mountains and the Sea of Cortez, it occupies a sprawling stretch of quiet beaches, scenic vistas, and astounding natural habitat. Offering every modern amenity and exceptional service – including Sabila Spa, named one of Mexico's Best Spas by SpaFinder – Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto is the perfect getaway for families, friends, couples, golf explorers, and many others.

"In identifying The Best Things in Golf, we place an emphasis on lifestyle properties, products and services," said Max Adler, Golf Digest's editorial director.

Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto takes full advantage of the region's unique beauty, authentic culture, quiet beaches, scenic vistas, rich history, and natural habitats. Guests have access to unparalleled sporting opportunities, including world-class fishing, hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, swimming, paddle boarding, kayaking, and whale watching in coastal waters declared a World Heritage Site known for 900 species of fish. Shuttle service enables guests to explore historic Loreto and visit the 1697 mission that made the town famous.

TPC Danzante Bay is part of a luxury master-planned community adjacent to the coastline of Baja's inland marine sanctuary. The golf course offers five sets of tees, ranging between 4,916 and 7,237 yards. It features wide fairways and greens that must be carefully judged but are never unfair. Most of the entrances to the greens are open — allowing approach shots to run on safely — while the holes along the cliffs feature strategically placed collection areas to keep errant shots from taking the plunge into the blue water below.

"We appreciate the editors of Golf Digest magazine recognizing the excellence of Villa del Palmar at The Islands of Loreto among most outstanding golf destinations in our part of the world," said Owen Perry, founding partner in The Villa Group, which owns and operates the resort community. "It is our pleasure to share our stunning resort, golf course, and ocean views with avid golf travelers for a vacation or for a place to call home."

The resort is just a two-hour flight from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) via Alaska Airlines and is accessible seasonally with direct WestJet flights from Calgary, and from destinations within Mexico via Calafia Airlines.

About Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto

Villa del Palmar at The Islands of Loreto is a luxury destination resort on the Sea of Cortez, off the eastern coast of the Baja peninsula overlooking Danzante Island (one of five in the region). Flanked by the rugged Sierra de la Giganta range, the Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto is the first and only resort to occupy one of the Gulf of California's last virgin coastlines. The resort features 181 new, spacious, beautifully appointed Deluxe Ocean View; one-, two- and three-bedroom suites with terraces and stunning ocean and mountain views; plus timeshare options. Also featured are three restaurants offering gourmet dining, an attentive English-speaking staff, five swimming pools, a 39,000 square-foot Sabila Spa and Wellness Center, two tennis courts, beautiful beaches and a mild and warm climate year-round.

Guests can enjoy PADI-certified SCUBA diving lessons and snorkeling tours in the protected indigo waters that explorer Jacques Cousteau once dubbed the "Aquarium of the World." Outdoor adventurers can also experience tours of the nearby Coronado, Danzante and Del Carmen Islands atop an inflatable APEX boat, as well as swimming, world-class fishing aboard the "Mad Dash" tournament boat, paddle boarding, kayaking, whale watching and mountain biking. With shuttle service priced at $10 per person round trip, guests can explore the historic town at the Islands of Loreto and visit the 1697 mission that made the town famous. The area is also known for its wildlife, including the 900 species of fish off the coast and in an area that has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the second largest National Marine Park. Hotel perks include a spa and fitness center, massages, salsa dance lessons and movie nights for children.

Only a two-hour flight from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Loreto International Airport (LTO) also is accessible from Calgary, with direct WestJet flights, and Tijuana and Guadalajara via Calafia Airlines.

The resort was named the 16th best resort in Mexico by Trip Advisor. In 2015, Travel Weekly magazine recognized the Islands of Loreto with a 2015 Silver Magellan Award in the Adventure Destination category. Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto was also recognized as Mexico's Leading Beach Resort in the 22nd and 23rd annual World Travel Awards. It also earned recognition as Mexico and Central America's Leading Resort by the same prestigious organization.

