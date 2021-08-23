Voters Honor Jamul Casino® with Seven "San Diego's Best" Awards
Jamul Casino Receives First-Ever Awards for Human Talent in San Diego Union-Tribune's Reader's Poll
Aug 23, 2021, 12:00 ET
JAMUL, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, the San Diego Union-Tribune announced the winners of its 25th annual "San Diego's Best" Reader's Poll, with Jamul Casino bringing home a personal best of seven (7) awards. The Union-Tribune Reader's Poll reflects the voting audience's selections for the best products and services in San Diego, covering more than 200 categories—everything from restaurants to nightlife, retail, real estate, financial services, and more. The winners earn the right to be called "San Diego's Best." This is the fourth year in just five years since opening that Jamul Casino has been named among "San Diego's Best," and it's the first time several of the Casino's talented individual team members have been recognized.
Jamul Casino's 2021 "San Diego's Best" winners included:
- Best Sports Bar for Tony Gwynn's Sports Pub (fourth consecutive year)
- Best Nightclub for JIVe Lounge (third consecutive year)
- Best Place to Get Married for The Rooftop at Jamul Casino (second consecutive year)
- Best Pho/Noodle House Restaurant for Loft 94 Yakitori | Noodle | Craft
- Best Chef for Cheryl Cruz at Prime Cut Steak & Seafood
- Best Restaurant Server for Antoine Bennett at Prime Cut Steak & Seafood
- Best Bartender for Chris Pfaff at JIVe Lounge
Mary Cheeks, President and General Manager of Jamul Casino, states, "Congratulations to Cheryl, Antoine, and Chris—and all of our outstanding team—for these awards, which recognize your success in making Jamul Casino one of the top destinations in San Diego County for entertainment, events, food, and fun."
While Jamul Casino has previously earned San Diego's Best awards for its venues and restaurants, this is the first year Jamul Casino's individual team members have been recognized. The awards are indicative of the Casino's success in recruiting and retaining top talent with several hundred of the casino's opening day team members still working at the casino today.
About Jamul Casino
Opened in 2016, the Jamul Casino is located in Jamul, California, San Diego County, and is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned enterprise of the Tribe. The $430 million, award-winning casino features nearly 1,700 slot machines, 43 live table games, and a dedicated poker room and various restaurants, bars and lounges. Jamul Casino supports more than 1,000 permanent jobs in the region and is the closest casino to downtown San Diego which is the eighth-largest city in the United States by population. For more information about Jamul Casino, please visit www.jamulcasinosd.com.
