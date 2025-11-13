WhiteSands Treatment Named to Newsweek's "America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers" for Sixth Consecutive Year

Company's Plant City and Fort Myers locations again ranked among top addiction treatment centers in the great state of Florida

WhiteSands to evaluate selective expansion into new markets both in and out of state

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteSands Treatment ("WhiteSands" or the "Company"), a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient behavioral health and addiction treatment services in Central and Southwest Florida, today announced that its Plant City and Fort Myers facilities have once again been named to Newsweek's America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2025 list. This marks the sixth consecutive year that WhiteSands has been honored since the list's inception in 2020.

In the 2025 rankings, Newsweek and Statista expanded the list to include 420 facilities nationwide (up from 400 the prior year) and enhanced the methodology to include new accreditation categories and recovery support services such as education and counseling. In the Florida-specific rankings, both WhiteSands' Fort Myers and Plant City facilities were again recognized among the state's top 10 residential inpatient treatment centers. Both facilities have been ranked in the top 10 in every edition of the rankings since inception.

"We are honored to be included in Newsweek's list again for 2025," said Garry Jonas, co-founder and CEO of WhiteSands. "This recognition, now sustained for six consecutive years, validates our commitment to innovation, quality, and patient-first care in a field where few operators can maintain momentum. While many treatment providers have struggled to adapt to shifting regulatory, clinical, and insurance landscapes, we have continued to expand our offerings and refine our methods so we can deliver measurable patient results. As we look ahead, our goal is to responsibly scale our model to bring high-quality care to underserved areas, always preserving the standards and integrity that our patients expect."

Newsweek's annual ranking is informed by multiple data sources. Facilities are evaluated based on accreditation and care service data from SAMHSA, reputation surveys of medical professionals and treatment center administrators, and patient experience metrics drawn from Google reviews. Compared to 2024, the 2025 edition increased the weight of accreditation data and added new accreditation types, including SAMHSA certification for opioid treatment programs and DEA authorization. A new dimension for recovery support, education, and counseling was also introduced.

"As a company, this accolade fuels our ambition, but it also reminds us there's far more work to be done," added Mr. Jonas. "Our future success will be judged on our ability to maintain the track record we have built, while continuing to expand our services, capabilities, and footprint—enabling more Americans in more places to receive our higher standards of care. That said, any expansion will be deliberate and strategic: we will be selective in market and site selection, firm in our commitment to building facilities that meet both our operational and patient-specific needs, guided by both data and experience, and focused on clinical fidelity and community demand. If we follow this proven formula, any new facility we open will always be held to the same benchmarks of care, comfort, and outcomes that define WhiteSands today."

For more information about WhiteSands, please visit www.WhiteSandsTreatment.com.

About WhiteSands Treatment:

WhiteSands Treatment (or "WhiteSands") is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient behavioral health and addiction treatment services. As one of the largest private insurance treatment centers in America, WhiteSands operates three inpatient and 16 outpatient centers located throughout Central and Southwest Florida. Founded in 2014, the company treats ~2,500 patients annually. Headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida, WhiteSands is a member of the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers, is accredited by the Joint Commission, a Veteran's Choice addiction treatment provider, has received LegitScript's Addiction Treatment Certification for each of its facilities, and has been named one of "America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers" by Newsweek/Statista every year since 2020. For more information, please visit www.WhiteSandsTreatment.com.

