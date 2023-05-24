Wi-Charge Launches 7" Video Display Powered by Over-the-Air Wireless Charging for Retail Environments

Breakthrough Innovation Delivers the Most Energy Efficient Video Displays for Retailers and Brands to Amplify Messaging in Retail Locations Where 80% of Purchases Occur

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wi-Charge , the leader in long-range wireless power solutions, today launched the industry's most energy-efficient and powerful wirelessly charged video displays for retailers, brands, and marketers to reach consumers directly at the point of purchase on store shelves, queue lines, and at restaurant tables. Wi-Charge developed the larger Wi-Spot 7", its new generation of video displays ,, available immediately in response to growing worldwide demand from its customers. The new Wi-Spots are 100% larger than the previous 5" displays, with higher resolution, and support a broader number of content management system (CMS) capabilities. The Wi-Spot 7" displays reaffirm Wi-Charge's mission of enabling more and more devices to be powered in a world without wires.

Wi-Charge's breakthrough over-the-air charging technology can charge devices in a 30-foot range, extending the value and capabilities of a wide range of consumer and B2B solutions. Wi-Charge eliminates the complexities and inconvenience of cables and batteries to give product developers free rein to design a new generation of mobile and smart devices and end-users the freedom they crave from hassle-free devices.

Wi-Spot displays are ideal for amplifying messaging and driving customer engagement at the point of purchase in brick-and-mortar locations where 80% of overall buying decisions are made. Wi-Spot is a slim and elegant video display that can easily be installed on store shelves, refrigerator aisle doors, queue lines, free-standing pallet displays, and restaurant tables to deliver targeted ads, tutorials, promotions, and interactive messages. The displays connect wirelessly to cloud-based CMS systems and are equipped with smart sensors capable of monitoring aisle traffic, content engagement, dwell time, and more, providing retailers and brands with digital eyes right next to the products. Approximately 10 customers, including two of the largest retailers in Germany and France and restaurants in the United States and Europe, are already using Wi-Charge to more effectively reach consumers, boost sales, and gather shopper data.

The new seven-inch form factor for the Wi-Spot delivers key enhancements to the previous generation of Wi-Spots, including:



Larger Size = More Customer Attention - The larger 7" display is ideal for placement in areas with existing and competing signage and provides a superior option for cash wrap counters, where customers check out and pay for their purchases in retail stores.



Higher resolution video - The new Wi-Spots provide unmatched image quality for even the smallest text and QR codes, delivering sharp and clearly readable content.



Diverse CMS capabilities - It supports simple-to-use, featured cloud-based CMS solutions. Content can be easily updated on one or many screens, which can be remotely administered.



Improved engagement analytics - Built-in sensors provide valuable shopper data, from which reports can be generated on key metrics, including aisle traffic, dwell time, and the number of video plays.



Greater energy efficiency - The Wi-Spot is now 20% more efficient than the previous model. The improved efficiency is a result of modifications to the existing Wi-Spot hardware and firmware, optimizing the microcontroller performance and removing unnecessary operating system functionality. Wi-Charge is already working on new hardware designs that are expected to be even more efficient.



Diverse mounting options - The Wi-Spot 7" displays are designed with versatility in mind and can be installed on a variety of store shelf faces, telescoping floor posts, and glass and metal fixtures using a number of mounting clips and backings.



Sustainability - The Wi-Spot 7" runs on minimal power while eliminating the laborious and energy-intensive process of printing and shipping signage to stores with up-to-date marketing and pricing information.

"Leave it to Wi-Charge to push the boundaries of what was once deemed impossible! The Wi-Spot 7" display with wireless power left our guests in awe. Wi-Charge's innovative approach continues to impress and pave the way for a brighter future without wires," said Charles S. Reid, president, Charter House Innovations.

"As the leader in over-the-air charging, Wi-Charge continues to push the performance envelope for delivering power-over-distance to a wide range of devices," said Ori Mor, co-founder and Chief Business Officer, Wi-Charge. "We are very proud of the new 7" Wi-Spot display. Its unique capabilities are already empowering retailers, CPGs, and other businesses to deliver impactful messages to their customers at the most important moment in their buying decision, something that was never possible due to power access limitations."

About Wi-Charge

Wi-Charge is a long-range wireless power company founded to enable automatic charging of cell phones and other smart devices. Our patented infrared wireless power technology can safely and efficiently deliver several watts of power to client devices over room-sized distances. Giving end-users freedom and product designers the power they need for the next generation of mobile smart devices, Wi-Charge is the power of the future, beyond batteries and power cords. For more information, visit http://www.wi-charge.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact

Merrill Freund.

[email protected]

415-577-8637

SOURCE Wi-Charge