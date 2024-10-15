Wi-Charge Unveils Larger 9" Wirelessly Powered Video Displays for Retail

Previous "5" and 7" Wi-Spot Devices Already Driving 100% Sales Lift When Placed on Store Shelves Next to Products

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wi-Charge, the global leader in wireless power, today announced a significant upgrade to the only LCD video displays that are wirelessly powered and can be easily placed anywhere in retail stores, including shelves, refrigerator doors or the head of a gondola, without running wires or replacing batteries. The new 9-inch Wi-Spot, a 300% increase in size from the original Wi-Spot designs, further empowers brands and retailers to make their products stand out at the exact moment consumers are making a purchase decision. This latest upgrade highlights Wi-Charge's unmatched pace of innovation in wireless power and further establishes it as the market leader.

While in-store retail media networks continue to grow rapidly, they are constrained by costly installations and limited to only where power outlets are available. Wi-Charge's breakthrough wireless power eliminates the significant cost of installing in-store video marketing platforms by delivering electric power over the air. The Wi-Charge solution allows easy installation of video displays right next to the products and at eye level, where customers can engage with effective and timely marketing messages.

"Wi-Charge's video displays have had a dramatic impact on product sales for leading CPG brands in a very short period of time," said Richard Valdes, marketing director and new business development, The Retail Group. "We worked with a number of brands to rapidly install Wi-Spot's at the store shelf to promote lactose-free, non-refrigerated milk, and they saw a 110% lift in sales. As a result, we plan to significantly expand the deployment of Wi-Spots across stores. I see a big future for Wi-Spots in retail."

The new wirelessly powered 9-inch display size is thinner and sleeker, making it easier to place on store shelves or flush on refrigerator glass doors while delivering an innovative experience to customers.

"Retail media networks are like Google ads for in-store shopping, giving customers a final nudge in their buying journey," said Ori Mor, co-founder and chief business officer, Wi-Charge. "To be effective, product information must be seamlessly delivered at eye level on the store shelf. Wi-Charge wireless power makes this possible, and the sales boost our customers see proves it. We're thrilled to see Wi-Charge delivering tremendous benefits to retailers and brands."

About Wi-Charge

Wi-Charge is a long-range wireless power company founded to enable automatic charging of cell phones and other smart devices. Our patented infrared wireless power technology can safely and efficiently deliver several watts of power to client devices over room-sized distances. Giving end-users freedom and product designers the power they need for the next generation of mobile smart devices. Wi-Charge is the power of the future, beyond batteries and power cords. For more information, visit http://www.wi-charge.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact

Merrill Freund; [email protected]; 415-577-8637

SOURCE Wi-Charge