Wild Badger Power 40V Brushless 18" Electric Lawn Mower Wins a 2024 Pro Tool Innovation Award

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild Badger Power is thrilled to announce that its 40V Brushless 18'' Electric Lawn Mower has been honored with a prestigious 2024 Pro Tool Innovation Award (PTIA). Selected by a distinguished panel of experts—including contractors, construction business owners, tradespeople, and media professionals—this award recognizes the most innovative tools in the construction and outdoor power equipment sectors.

The Wild Badger Power 40V Brushless 18'' Electric Lawn Mower offers homeowners a powerful, eco-friendly solution for lawn care. With its high-efficiency brushless motor, the mower delivers consistent power and longer runtime, all while minimizing noise and vibration. Featuring an 18-inch cutting deck for easy maneuverability, the mower is ideal for small to medium lawns. The 40V battery provides ample power to complete the job in one charge, and with easy height adjustments, a durable steel deck, and foldable handles for compact storage, it's a standout option in the cordless mower category.

The PTIA judges had the following to say about the Wild Badger Power 40V brushless 18'' lawn mower:

As a kit, the Wild Badger Power 40V 18" cordless lawn mower provides an economical solution for those with smaller yards. The brushless motor spins the blade at up to 3400 RPM, and an 11-gallon collection bag features a hard top and convenient handle for easy emptying. Lastly, a quick-folding design lets you store this mower just about anywhere.

"Innovation comes in many forms. Pro Tool Innovation Award winners push boundaries, often introducing features no one has ever seen, creating new battery-powered solutions, redefining the capabilities of compact tools, or designing products at a lower price without compromising performance," said Noelle Howe, Content Manager for the PTIA. "The work of teams and individuals who dare to think outside the box is evident throughout the Pro Tool Innovation Awards."

The 2024 Pro Tool Innovation Award winners were selected through a rigorous evaluation process that included dozens of man-hours spent reviewing hundreds of power tools, hand tools, and accessories. Winners were chosen based on their innovative features, power, ergonomics, safety enhancements, and value. This year, over 100 manufacturers and brands submitted nearly 400 products across numerous categories.

Reflecting on the 12th annual PTIA, Executive Director Clint DeBoer said, "This marks our 12th year hosting the PTIA Awards, and each year we witness increasing innovation from companies both large and small. Every award celebrates a product developed by people who believe the standard is no longer good enough."Learn more at protoolinnovationawards.com

For further information about Wild Badger Power 40V brushless 18'' lawn mower, please contact

Justin Novosel

Email: [email protected]

Address: 4330 Matthews Indian Trail Rd Ste A, Indian Trail, North Carolina

Phone: 844-786-7335

Official Website: www.wildbadgerpower.com

Amazon Store: https://amzn.to/4gs1myQ

Instagram: @wildbadgerpower

Facebook: @wildbadgerpower

YouTube: @wildbadgerpower

About Wild Badger Power

Wild Badger Power is dedicated to providing homeowners with high-performance, reliable, and affordable outdoor power tools. By blending innovative technology with user-friendly designs, Wild Badger Power offers a versatile range of cordless, battery-powered, gas-powered products, including lawn mowers, string trimmers ,hedge trimmers, blowers, chainsaws and more. Each tool is built for durability and peak performance, ensuring you never have to compromise on comfort or convenience. With a focus on making outdoor tasks more efficient and enjoyable, Wild Badger Power continues to push the boundaries of what's possible—offering power, efficiency, and value for the modern consumer. Honest power, built for happy life.

SOURCE Wild Badger Power