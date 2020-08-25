Woman Suffrage Hero's Story Revealed in "Why Can't Mother Vote?"

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the national woman suffrage centennial celebration continues, there's a new book from author Bill Haltom about the unsung hero of Tennessee's final ratification, Rep. Joseph Hanover of Memphis.

The book, Why Can't Mother Vote: Joseph Hanover and the Unfinished Business of Democracy, tells the story of a Jewish immigrant from Poland who believed so strongly that women should vote that he ran for the Tennessee General Assembly to support woman suffrage. He revered this country's founding documents and always questioned why his mother couldn't vote. He strongly supported the partial suffrage bill that passed in Tennessee in April 1919 granting women the right to vote in municipal and presidential elections only. Later, he became the House floor leader during the raucous special session of August 1920 when Tennessee was the last state that could possibly ratify the 19th Amendment.

Hanover, who was a young lawyer, kept the pro-suffrage votes together despite the opposition of the railroad, liquor and manufacturing lobbies. The 19th Amendment would not have been ratified in Tennessee without his zealous support, strategizing with national suffrage leader Carrie Chapman Catt, and his unwavering belief in democracy and the rule of law.

Hanover's contribution has been overlooked. This book adds to the historical record of those who were significant in the struggle for American women to become enfranchised.

Author Bill Haltom of Memphis, who is also an attorney, said Hanover's story is inspirational and shows the impact one committed person can make. He interviewed several members of the extended Hanover family to tell this story.

