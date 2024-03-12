WOOM BIKES LAUNCHES “ENJOY THE RIDE’” BRAND CAMPAIGN

Premium children's bike brand wants to be part of your kids' journey – and yours

AUSTIN, Texas, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading children's bicycle company, woom ™, announces the launch of its " Enjoy the Ride " brand campaign in partnership with its Happy Childhood Champions. The nationwide initiative celebrates woom's unique and differentiating position as the singular destination for all kids' bikes throughout all of childhood.

Launching across digital media, CTV, social and other brand channels, "Enjoy the Ride" disrupts the noisy claims made by many children's bike brands and instead reinforces woom as a partner in igniting joy, providing educational support and riding alongside every family in their journey to a happy childhood.

The truth is every family is on their own unique journey — their own unique "ride." Through its Happy Childhood Champions, woom will highlight intimate portraits of real family journeys showing the world what it means, and what it takes, to truly "enjoy the ride."

About Happy Childhood Champions:

Heather Avis is a narrative shifter, mother of three kids, New York Times best-selling author and founder of The Lucky Few. Heather has made it her life's mission to create a more inclusive world, not only for her kids, but for us all. The Avis family emulates an unwavering devotion to celebrate, love and value every. single. person.

Emily De La Torre is a mother of two girls and seasoned family therapist, promoting the importance of slowing down for both children and parents. Emily uses her platform to authentically connect and relate to today's overwhelmed parent, offering ways to honor the natural pace of family life and reclaim happy childhoods.

Alexis Adegoke is a model, mother of three and advocate of sharing raw parenting experiences. Alexis shares her wisdom and shared journey throughout many changes and seasons of life to ensure all moms never feel alone.

"This campaign tells the story of woom as not just a bike, but a journey. It's a journey of trust, connection and love, and most importantly, our commitment to making the ride, literally and figuratively, as enjoyable as possible for both kids and their parents," said Lindsey Yosha, Head of Marketing, North America. "Through 'Enjoy the Ride,' we truly define why our bikes are more enjoyable and we become the catalyst for celebrating the 'ride' each family is on."

Over ten years ago, woom overhauled the kids' bike from stem to spokes in order to help every child fall in love with riding from the moment they saddle up. Through woom's innovation, engineering and kid-focused dedication, children can enjoy the ease, stability and comfort, while parents can enjoy the peace of mind knowing they're on a safe bike.

The brand's commitment to enhancing the rider experience continues to ring true with its recent expansion of colors. Two new vibrant hues – Lizard Lime and Flame Orange – are now available in woom 1-4 ORIGINAL bike models.

For more information about woom, please visit www.woom.com and follow @woombikesusa on Instagram.

About woom:

woom is a globally-acclaimed children's bicycle company, originally founded in Austria in 2013 and has since expanded internationally to 30 countries worldwide. woom has disrupted the kids' bike category in North America, as the largest and fastest growing direct-to-consumer brands in the space. Its award-winning bikes include options that are 40% lighter than conventional kids' bikes, making woom bikes the lightest series-production kids' bikes in the world. For more information, visit woom.com or @woombikesusa on Instagram.

