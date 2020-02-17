"World's Most Dangerous Man" Ken Shamrock Joins C3 International Board of Advisors

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- C3® International, a biopharmaceutical company that has played a leadership role in the emerging cannabinoid therapeutics health sector, today announced that Ken Shamrock has joined the Board of Advisors for C3 International.

Ken Shamrock is the legendary American bare-knuckle boxing promoter, semi-retired professional wrestler, and retired mixed martial artist and kickboxer. Shamrock has acquired 14 World and other Major Championships, while holding the distinction of being the very first athlete elected to the UFC Hall of Fame.

Shamrock is best known for his participation in the Ultimate Fighting Championships, The World Wrestling Federation, Pride Fighting Championships, Pancrase, and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling. Shamrock's achievements have also earned him the significant title coined by ABC of "The World's Most Dangerous Man."

Idrasil is the first standardized form of medical cannabis. It offers all of the medicinal analgesic and therapeutic benefits of cannabis but is a superior alternative to opiates and life-threatening narcotics because physicians and caregivers can provide patients with safe, non-addictive, measurable dosages.

"I have been in the combat fighting world for almost 20 years and have seen people use all kinds of various prescriptions to deal with different pains," said Ken Shamrock. "In the end, people end up taking additional medications to combat the side-effects of the first prescription. Idrasil is a God-given medical pill that does it all. It's natural, safe and helps minimize the abuse and addiction of opioids."

"It's a great honor to have 'the World's Most Dangerous Man,' Ken Shamrock join our Board of Advisors," said Steele Clarke Smith III, Chairman and CEO of C3 International. "Shamrock is a powerful icon and pioneer that recognizes the importance of our innovative biopharmaceutical company and we look forward to continuing to raise awareness for the power and potential of Idrasil."

Conditions treated with Idrasil include, but are not limited to, AIDS; anorexia; arthritis; autism; anxiety/depression; cancer; chronic pain; glaucoma; migraines; persistent muscle spasms; Parkinson's; seizures; severe nausea; Tourette's Syndrome, and any other chronic or a persistent medical symptoms that substantially limit major life activities as defined in the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Idrasil consists of a proprietary blend of concentrated cannabis extract that is 100% natural and organic. C3's proprietary process isolates all of the cannabinoids from the cloned cannabis plant, resulting in pure natural extraction in pill form to eliminate the unwanted euphoria and social risks associated with smoking cannabis products and unpredictable dosages of edible confections. Idrasil is a natural product that looks like any pill on the market.

Idrasil is aseptically processed and bacteria-free with a manufacturing process that is FDA-compliant. Idrasil is manufactured in a sterile ISO 9001 certified laboratory with a standardized and consistent 12.5mg, 25mg, or 100mg dose pill. Idrasil is categorized by the FDA as Generally Regarded as Safe (GRAS).

About Idrasil and C3 International

The mission of C3 International, Inc. is to manufacture the unique Intellectual Property for Idrasil, a major advancement in the standardization and administering of natural cannabinoids, in a tablet. Idrasil is a holistic alternative to addictive opiates and life-threatening narcotics, without euphoria. For more information on C3 International, Inc. visit www.c3internationalinc.com . To learn more about Idrasil, go to www.idrasil.com .

DISCLAIMER: THESE STATEMENTS HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. FURTHERMORE, NONE OF THE INFORMATION ON THIS PAGE SHOULD BE USED AS A SUBSTITUTE FOR THE ADVICE OF AN APPROPRIATELY QUALIFIED PHYSICIAN OR OTHER HEALTHCARE PROVIDER. THIS INFORMATION IS ONLY MEANT FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES.

