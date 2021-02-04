WW Presents "Oprah's Your Life In Focus: Be the Love You Need" Virtual Experience

Oprah will be joined by actor, philanthropist and entrepreneur Jennifer Garner for a conversation on finding inspiration in this moment and being the love you need. Additional conversations will include Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum singer and songwriter Ciara; actress and comedian Kym Whitley; and best-selling author, Clinical Psychologist Dr. Shefali Tsabary. Oprah will share her own life lessons as she engages with participants and offers the tools to help them reset, reconnect to themselves and set a vision forward.

"During this time, there is so much focus on the love others bring to us. The path to a stronger, healthier life, begins, first and foremost, with the love we bring ourselves," said Oprah Winfrey. "This Valentine's Weekend, let's open our own hearts to the joy, warmth, wellness and inspiration we can offer ourselves in order to activate the life we most desire. Only then, can we share that love with the world around us."

The "Oprah's Your Life in Focus: Be the Love You Need" virtual event will kick off with an energizing pre-show hosted by WW's new Digital 360 Coaches followed by the main event with a line-up of newsmakers, including WW Partner James Corden. In an exclusive interview and the first since Corden announced he is embarking on a health and weight loss journey with WW, Oprah and James will discuss his passion to shift the conversation around health and wellness.

"WW is thrilled to bring together two of the most well-known people in the world to talk about their wellness journey. At a time when it is more important than ever to prioritize our health, hearing both James and Oprah share personal stories that inspire others toward their own goals, will create a lasting impact for anyone who is ready to live and be well," said Mindy Grossman, WW President and CEO. "Oprah's ability to connect with participants on a personal level is always in perfect alignment to WW's mission and intention to provide a path to wellness for all."

In addition to hearing inspiring and meaningful discussions between Oprah and several influential guests, event participants will engage in an interactive workbook exercise to help them further understand the impact of self-love and self-compassion when it comes to embarking on a health and wellness journey.

"Last spring, Oprah and WW created a first-of-its-kind event series for over 3 million people, which is now considered to be the largest LIVE, free, interactive virtual experience," said Amy Weinblum, WW Chief Business Development Officer. "As the world's partner in wellness, we will continue to develop and produce high touch, extraordinary opportunities to showcase the power of the WW community and help people light a path toward achieving their best lives."

To join the free global experience, visit ww.com/oprah to register. Event participants will receive a free digital workbook exercise and a special WW offer. The event will be hosted as a Zoom Video Webinar and live streamed on Oprah's Facebook channel as well as WW's Facebook and YouTube channels. It will remain available for on demand viewing across all platforms.

