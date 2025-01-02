Wynk™ Redefines Dry January with "Dry January doesn't have to be so dry" Campaign Delivering a Social, and Alcohol-Free Way to Kick Off the New Year

Brand's Most Extensive Dry January Push to Date Combines Out-of-Home, National Retailer Promotions, Digital Media, and Sweepstakes for a Balanced Start to 2025

PENNSBURG, Pa., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynk™, the award-winning leader in nationally available, hemp-derived THC beverages announces the launch of its most extensive Dry January campaign yet, "Dry January doesn't have to be so dry." The timely campaign taps into the rapidly growing movement of mindful drinking, amplified by a full year of hemp-derived THC beverages becoming widely available in the mainstream. It spotlights Wynk's zero-calorie, zero-sugar, alcohol-free, 1:1 ratio of THC to CBD beverages as a social, balanced way to participate in being more conscious about alcohol consumption over the course of the month.

Wynk Out-Of-Home Advertising

"At Wynk, we see Dry January as an opportunity to recognize balance and choice without sacrificing the fun of socializing," said Angus Rittenburg, CEO & Co-Founder of Wynk. "Our mission is to offer a refreshing, alcohol-free alternative that delivers great taste, meaningful connection, and an uplifting buzz."

The "Dry January Doesn't Have To Be So Dry" campaign comprises a robust, dynamic mix of marketing channels—including sweepstakes, out-of-home advertising, influencer partnerships, digital media ads, promotional discounts, and retail collaborations—reinforcing Wynk's commitment to meeting consumers wherever they are:

Out-Of-Home Advertising: Eye-catching billboards, car share wraps, and digital out-of-home displays in key markets will heighten Wynk's presence, underscoring the brand's role as a social alternative to traditional adult beverages. These core markets include Atlanta, GA , Chicago, IL , Daytona Beach, FL , Jersey City, NJ , and Stamford, CT .

Co-branded retail partnerships with Total Wine & More and Binny's, which includes sampling and retail-driving OOH advertising. Sweepstakes: Wynk's Dry January Sweepstakes offers a chance to win a memorable getaway to kick off the new year! One lucky winner will take home a $2,000 prize package, including two hotel rooms near an indoor waterpark, park admission for four, and six cases of Wynk. To enter, visit www.drinkwynk.com/pages/dry-january-doesnt-have-to-be-so-dry-giveaway .

As part of the campaign, Wynk is offering a special Dry January Bundle at 15% off MSRP ( , originally ). The bundle includes two 6-packs of each refreshing Wynk flavor, two packs of gummies, and a free draft top. Influencer Campaign: Wynk is strategically using creators who are strong storytellers that can cut through social media noise, offering their audience an alcohol alternative when mindful drinking is top of mind.

Wynk is strategically using creators who are strong storytellers that can cut through social media noise, offering their audience an alcohol alternative when mindful drinking is top of mind. Digital Media Ads: Ads will also focus on Dry January messaging, specifically targeting consumers looking for alcohol-free alternatives to keep their social moments vibrant and enjoyable.

Wynk is redefining Dry January—and the year ahead—by offering a balanced, "buzz without booze" beverage that delivers a refreshing, wellness-driven alternative to alcohol in social settings. With familiar and approachable flavors, responsible, accurate dosing, and the perfect social buzz, Wynk makes it easy to stay connected and embrace a mindful alcohol alternative that encourages getting together with close friends. Because social connection is not an indulgence - it's a wellness practice. To learn more or purchase products, visit www.drinkwynk.com .

About Wynk™

Established in 2021, Wynk™ is a driving force in the rapidly growing cannabis-infused beverage space. Combining a balanced 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD with high-quality manufacturing standards, Wynk delivers a refreshing, social experience trusted by consumers for its great taste and consistent effects. Committed to safety and transparency, Wynk is at the forefront of the mainstream cannabis-infused beverage movement. Available in both 7.5 oz cans with 2.5mg of THC and CBD, and 12 oz cans with 5mg of each, Wynk offers a refreshing variety of flavors including Black Cherry Fizz, Lime Twist, Juicy Mango, and Tangerine. Wynk is available online for purchase in 37 states and sold in retail stores in 12 states at www.drinkwynk.com/pages/find-in-store .

