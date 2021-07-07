Yext Supports Recipients of Visa's "She's Next" Grant Program to Empower Black Women-Owned Businesses

Grant recipients who enroll in Yext will have a year's worth of complimentary access to the search company's best-in-class Listings solution , which improves a business's digital footprint and delivers accurate information about hours of operation, locations, COVID safety protocols, and more to approximately 200 online platforms (Amazon Alexa, Facebook, Google, Siri, etc.) with the click of a button. Recipients will also have access to Yext's White Glove Services team for dedicated platform onboarding, training, and support.

"Our She's Next Grant Program aims to make a meaningful difference, quickly, for the communities and their business owners who need it most," said Gloria Colgan, Global Head of Card Products and Platforms, Visa Business Solutions. "Through our work with Yext, today's most ambitious Black, female entrepreneurs can take advantage of modern, powerful technology for search solutions," she added.

"We're incredibly proud to work with Visa and IFundWomen to support Black women-owned businesses across the country," said Brian Distelburger, Co-Founder and President of Yext. "One of the biggest challenges entrepreneurs face is making sure their business details are showing up online — and showing up accurately — on the multitude of platforms where customers might be searching for them. With Yext, She's Next grant recipients can rest assured that their listings are optimized for maximum discoverability, allowing them to focus on their business without worrying about how they're going to foot the bill."

Click here to learn more about Visa's She's Next program.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the AI Search Company and is on a mission to transform the enterprise with AI search.

With the explosion of information and data online, search has never been more important. However, while the world of consumer search has innovated over time, enterprise search has not. In fact, the majority of enterprise search is powered by outdated keyword search technology that only scans for keywords and delivers a list of hyperlinks rather than actually answering questions.

Yext, the AI Search Company, offers a modern, AI-powered Answers Platform that understands natural language so that when people ask questions about a business online they get direct answers – not links.

Brands like Verizon, Vanguard, Subway and Marriott — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve their business with answers-led AI search.

