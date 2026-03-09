Yu With You丨Chinese and Foreign Journalists Fire Questions; Deputies Say: "We've Got This."

BEIJING, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Shandian News.

On the afternoon of March 6, the Shandong delegation held a plenary meeting at the Fourth Session of the 14th National People's Congress to deliberate the government work report, and the session was open to domestic and foreign media. Follow our reporter from Shandong International Communication Center to the scene and find out what international journalists are most concerned about.

Chinese and Foreign Journalists Fire Questions
Chinese and Foreign Journalists Fire Questions

