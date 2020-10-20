Zimmer Biomet Empowers Joint Surgery Candidates Who Have Delayed Procedures: "Don't Let Pain Gain On You"

"We understand why the pandemic has created uncertainty around elective procedures like joint replacement surgery, but we also know that for some people coping with chronic debilitating joint pain, postponing a necessary procedure could have a significant impact on quality of life and continue to cause life-altering pain and loss of mobility," said Ivan Tornos, Group President for Global Businesses and the Americas at Zimmer Biomet. "With this new campaign, we look to encourage people to have a proactive conversation with their doctor about joint replacement surgery and get the support and care they need to address their pain, safely and with confidence."

The U.S. survey of 1,200 joint replacement patients, candidates and caregivers, conducted in August and September 2020 by Wakefield Research on behalf of Zimmer Biomet, revealed that the vast majority (82%) of people who did undergo joint replacement surgery during the pandemic said that they felt safe doing so, and 64% said they did not feel at risk for contracting a virus, such as COVID-19, at the site of their surgery.1

However, among those who have postponed their joint replacement procedure, the survey also shed light on the duration, rationale and implications of those delays:

53% of those surveyed have been waiting more than a year to address their joint pain with joint replacement surgery. 1

Of those who have been waiting more than a year, nearly 2 in 3 (61%) people did so specifically as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. 1

Those who have postponed their joint replacement surgery due to COVID-19 report increases in joint pain (71%), limitations to mobility (58%) and trouble sleeping (35%). 1

56% of caregivers wished their loved one would move forward with surgery more quickly even during the pandemic in order to relieve their physical pain and lessen the negative impact on quality of life.1

The survey also highlighted a significant lack of awareness about digital options for care management, finding that 83% of people who have postponed their joint replacement surgery said they were not aware of virtual solutions to support post-operative recovery, prior to their surgery being cancelled due to the pandemic.1

"Addressing chronic, debilitating joint pain through joint replacement surgery is not something to delay without an in-depth conversation with a surgeon, even during COVID-19. For my patients, I weigh the risks to long-term health and quality of life caused by delaying this surgery as part of the discussion," said Trevor Pickering, MD, a hip and knee replacement specialist at the Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center. "For extra peace of mind, you can ask your physician about surgical options that can minimize time spent in a hospital, and about virtual communications tools which allow you to communicate virtually with your surgeon through the journey pre- and post-surgery."

One such tool is Zimmer Biomet's mymobility®* with Apple Watch®, a first-of-its-kind remote care management system that uses iPhone® and Apple Watch to facilitate a new level of connection between patients and their surgical care teams which is intended to replace the need for unnecessary physical touchpoints. The technology acts as a virtual and continuous care team, providing patients with support and guidance as they prepare for and recover from these surgeries. It also delivers continuous data to healthcare professionals on patients' activity and post-operative progress with the goal of helping surgeons to maximize patient outcomes and minimize risk of patient complications.

In addition, the technology used in joint replacement procedures has significantly advanced in recent years, such as robotics designed to help specially trained surgeons with accuracy in implant placement. One example of this innovation is the ROSA® Knee Robot from Zimmer Biomet, which helps surgeons plan for and carry out a personalized surgery based upon the patient's individual needs.

Don't Let Pain Gain on You underscores efforts that Zimmer Biomet, hospitals and outpatient surgical centers are undertaking to help patients to undergo necessary surgeries while limiting potential exposure to COVID-19. By visiting www.DontLetPainGain.com, those considering joint replacement surgery can access a wealth of informational articles. Joint replacement surgery candidates can learn more about joint replacement during COVID-19, virtual technologies to minimize in-person follow up visits or rehabilitation, and tools to help them have an informed discussion with their doctor about whether joint replacement is the right option for them.

About the Survey



The Zimmer Biomet Joint Replacement Patient and Caregiver U.S. Perception Survey was conducted online within the United States by Wakefield Research on behalf of Zimmer Biomet, from August 25 to September 24, 2020 among 1,200 U.S. adults ages 45-80. Survey participants included those who recently (since October 2019) had joint replacement surgery prior to COVID-19, had joint replacement surgery during COVID-19 or postponed their joint replacement surgery as a result of COVID-19, and those who are a caregiver to someone in these groups. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated.

About Don't Let Pain Gain on You

Don't Let Pain Gain on You is an educational campaign from Zimmer Biomet aimed at educating and empowering patients to make informed decisions about joint replacement surgery in partnership with their healthcare professional. The multimedia campaign, informed by a U.S. survey of 1,200 U.S. patients who have had or postponed joint replacement surgery, provides information on navigating surgery during COVID-19, education on joint replacement surgery, a physician finder tool and information about digital health technologies for telehealth and remote post-surgery care. For more information about the campaign and resources, visit www.DontLetPainGain.com.

About the Company

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, Zimmer Biomet is a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare. We design, manufacture and market orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants; and related surgical products.

We collaborate with healthcare professionals around the globe to advance the pace of innovation. Our products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Together with healthcare professionals, we help millions of people live better lives.

We have operations in more than 25 countries around the world and sell products in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

* iPhone and Apple Watch are trademarks of Apple, Inc., registered in the US and other countries. Patients must have a compatible iPhone to use the mymobility mobile app; not all patients are suitable for therapy at home.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Zimmer Biomet's expectations, plans, prospects, and product and service offerings, including new product launches and potential clinical successes. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. For a list and description of some of such risks and uncertainties, see Zimmer Biomet's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in Zimmer Biomet's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Zimmer Biomet disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers of this news release are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary statement is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

1 Wakefield. Zimmer Biomet Joint Replacement Patient and Caregiver U.S. Perception Survey. September 2020.

