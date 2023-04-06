Zynex Earns Spot on Financial Times List of "The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2023" for Second Consecutive Year

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, today announced that it has been ranked 191 out of 500 on The Financial Times fourth annual list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2023.

"Zynex has consistently grown revenue and profitability over the last several years and we are pleased that our performance has been recognized alongside other innovative organizations," said Thomas Sandgaard, CEO and founder of Zynex. "The Company grew revenue by 308% and achieved a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 60% between 2018 and 2021, when the data for the rankings was collected. Additionally, we are pleased to be one of twenty-four publicly traded Healthcare & Life Sciences companies recognized in this high growth category."

The full list is available at: The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2023

About Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com

