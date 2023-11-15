Zynex Ranked in Forbes List of "America's Most Successful Small-Cap Companies 2024"

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, today announced the Company has been ranked within Forbes' list of America's Most Successful Small-Cap Companies for 2024. The 2024 Forbes list of America's Most Successful Small-Cap Companies can be found at www.forbes.com.

"We are honored to be included in Forbes' Most Successful Small-Cap Companies list for the fourth year in a row," said Thomas Sandgaard, CEO of Zynex. "We believe our emphasis on providing non-invasive patient solutions leads to consistent revenue and profitability growth that will allow Zynex to become the world's premier pain management provider."

The data used to analyze the companies on the list was compiled from FactSet. Forbes screened over 1,000 small cap companies and narrowed the list down to 389 of which had positive sales growth over the past twelve months and a share price of at least $5. The rankings are based on many factors, including earnings growth, sales growth, return on equity, and total stock return for the trailing twelve months and over the last five years.

About Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis, and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com.

