Cognex Launches Highest Performance Embedded AI Vision System Powered by Qualcomm

The In-Sight® 3900 Sets a New Standard for High-Speed, High-Accuracy Inspection at the Edge—No External PC required

NATICK, Mass., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX), the global technology leader in industrial machine vision, today announced the launch of the In-Sight® 3900 Vision System. Built on a new generation of Cognex embedded AI vision technology and powered by Qualcomm Dragonwing™ platforms, the In-Sight 3900 is a fully integrated vision system that delivers industry-leading speed, accuracy, and resolution at the edge, enabling manufacturers to run demanding inspections without sacrificing throughput or simplicity.

Cognex In-Sight® 3900 Vision System

"The In-Sight 3900 represents a major leap forward in what embedded AI vision can deliver on the factory floor," said Matt Moschner, President and CEO of Cognex. "Manufacturers no longer have to choose between inspection depth and line speed. We have built a system that delivers both, with the reliability and simplicity Cognex is known for."

High-Speed AI Vision, without Compromise

The In-Sight 3900 eliminates the traditional tradeoff between inspection depth and line speed that legacy vision systems impose. By combining Cognex-developed Edge AI, Advanced AI, and rule-based vision tools with a high-performance embedded compute, the system enables deterministic, real‑time inspections at full line speed, supporting next‑generation packaging, automotive, electronics, and consumer goods applications.

"Our packaging lines run at extremely high speeds, which previously limited us to using traditional OCR tools," said Andrea Sabbadini, Engineering Manager at Fuji Seal. "The In‑Sight 3900 now allows us to deploy Cognex's Edge AI Read tools at full production speed without compromising throughput. The result is a more robust inspection process that's faster to set up and easier to maintain across our lines."

Key Capabilities

4X Faster Processing at Scale: Runs inspections up to 4X faster than previous‑generation Cognex vision systems—maximizing line rates and eliminating bottlenecks in high‑volume production.

Runs inspections up to 4X faster than previous‑generation Cognex vision systems—maximizing line rates and eliminating bottlenecks in high‑volume production. High-Resolution Imaging Up to 25 MP: Supports resolutions up to 25 megapixels for wider fields of view, finer measurements, and improved defect detection, all within a single acquisition.

Supports resolutions up to 25 megapixels for wider fields of view, finer measurements, and improved defect detection, all within a single acquisition. Real-Time, High-Throughput Edge Execution: Embedded AI acceleration and optimized processing pipelines enable deterministic, real-time inspection synchronized with high-speed production lines.

Embedded AI acceleration and optimized processing pipelines enable deterministic, real-time inspection synchronized with high-speed production lines. Industrial-Grade Connectivity: Dual Ethernet architecture ensures reliable communication with PLCs, robots, and enterprise systems.

Built for Advanced AI at the Edge

The In-Sight 3900 is built on the newest generation of Cognex embedded AI architecture, incorporating a dedicated high-performance AI processor for fast, deterministic decision making directly at the edge. The platform supports:

Edge AI tools for fast deployment and inspection stability.

for fast deployment and inspection stability. Advanced AI tools for complex, high‑variability applications.

for complex, high‑variability applications. PC‑free operation to simplify validation, deployment, and lifecycle management.

"Cognex has pushed the boundaries of what embedded AI vision can deliver at the edge," said Shyam Krishnamurthy, Senior Vice President at Qualcomm. "We are proud to power this breakthrough with Qualcomm technology, and we look forward to what this collaboration will continue to deliver for manufacturers running demanding inspections at full production speed."

Part of a Cloud‑to‑Edge AI Vision Ecosystem

When paired with Cognex OneVision™, the In-Sight 3900 becomes part of a scalable, cloud-to-edge AI vision ecosystem. OneVision streamlines model development, cross-site collaboration, and deployment across devices, allowing manufacturers to train AI models centrally while executing inspections locally at production speed.

About Cognex Corporation

For over 40 years, Cognex has been making advanced machine vision easy, paving the way for manufacturing and distribution companies to become faster, smarter, and more efficient through automation. Innovative technology in our vision sensors and systems solves critical manufacturing and distribution challenges, providing unparalleled performance for industries from automotive to consumer electronics to packaged goods. Cognex makes these tools more capable and easier to deploy thanks to a longstanding focus on AI, helping factories and warehouses improve quality and maximize efficiency without needing highly technical expertise. We are headquartered near Boston, USA, with locations in over 30 countries and more than 30,000 customers worldwide. Learn more at cognex.com.

Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Media Contact:

Liz Bradley – Head of Communications

Cognex Corporation

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Greer Aviv – Head of Investor Relations

Cognex Corporation

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2971079/Cognex_In_Sight_3900_Vision_System.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310647/Cognex_Logo.jpg