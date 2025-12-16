Brandwatch Named a Leader in Social Media Management and a Major Player in Influencer Marketing in New 2025 Analyst Reports

Brandwatch earns dual recognition from industry analysts IDC and QKS for AI-powered capabilities across social media management and influencer marketing.

BRIGHTON, United Kingdom, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandwatch, a Cision company and a global leader in consumer intelligence and social media management, has been recognized by two leading analyst firms for its innovation, enterprise-grade capabilities, and impact across the modern marketing ecosystem.

Brandwatch has been named a Leader in the QKS SPARK Matrix™ for Social Media Management Platforms, 2025 and a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Influencer Marketing Platforms for Large Enterprises, 2025.

These recognitions reflect Brandwatch's position as a unified social suite that connects listening, publishing, engagement, analytics, and influencer marketing—powered by its advanced Iris AI technology.

QKS SPARK Matrix™: Brandwatch Recognized for AI-Driven Social Media Management

In the 2025 SPARK Matrix™ report, QKS highlights Brandwatch's end-to-end approach to deep listening, cross-channel publishing, engagement, and real-time analytics. As QKS notes, "Brandwatch is recognized for combining deep listening capabilities, unified publishing and engagement workflows, and Iris AI real-time analytics and content intelligence."

The SPARK Matrix™ evaluates vendors on Technology Excellence and Customer Impact, positioning Brandwatch as a top choice for enterprises seeking scalable, AI-powered social media management.

IDC MarketScape: Brandwatch Influence Recognized for Enterprise-Scale Creator and Campaign Management

The IDC MarketScape similarly recognizes Brandwatch's Influence platform for its ability to support global creator programs, from discovery and vetting through to content tracking and reporting. According to IDC, "Brandwatch's Influence platform enables brands and agencies to discover, vet, manage, and measure influencer collaborations at scale," supported by automated tracking, analytics, and integrated workflows.

IDC highlights Brandwatch's extensive creator database, AI-powered discovery tools, and connection to the broader Brandwatch suite as key differentiators for large enterprises and agencies managing multi-market influencer activity.

"This recognition from both QKS and IDC reinforces the strength of the strategy we've been executing," said Jim Daxner, Chief Product Officer of Brandwatch parent company Cision. "Enterprises need clear insight, operational efficiency, and AI that delivers tangible outcomes. Brandwatch brings all of that together in one unified platform. This validation reflects the work our teams are doing to help customers move faster, make better decisions, and drive real business impact."

About Brandwatch

Brandwatch is the leading social media management and consumer intelligence suite, empowering brands to see and be seen, understand and be understood, by the audiences that matter most. Trusted by half of the Forbes 100, Brandwatch equips the world's most innovative companies with AI-powered insights and tools to seize opportunities, strengthen engagement, and accelerate growth.

Our comprehensive suite spans consumer intelligence, influencer marketing, and social media management, enabling brands and agencies to execute data-driven strategies at scale.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

