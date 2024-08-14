PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets ("Vantage"), a leading multi-asset broker, is delighted to introduce multiple copy modes in the Vantage App, offering traders greater flexibility to diversify their copy trades and refine their trading strategies. This exciting update reaffirms Vantage's dedication to delivering innovative tools that empower traders of all experience levels.

Vantage Copy Trading Introduces Multiple Copy Modes to Maximise Opportunities

Designed for both those transitioning from traditional 9-5 roles and seasoned traders seeking more dynamic trading methods, Vantage's copy trading feature now includes two additional modes to cater to various risk appetites.

For risk-averse traders who prefer a more controlled approach, the Fixed Lots mode allows them to set a specific volume for each copied trade, aiming for greater consistency. Meanwhile, the Fixed Multiple mode is designed for those who wish to dynamically adjust their strategies based on market conditions, enabling them to multiply the original order size by a pre-set factor, providing a tool to manage their risk exposure more effectively.

These new modes represent a significant advancement in offering a diverse range of trading options for traders facing time constraints and varying risk preferences.

Lian J, User Growth Director for the Vantage App, commented: "With more ways to copy trade, we're empowering our users to take control of their financial future through highly diversified portfolios. We believe copy modes are the keys to that future. It helps traders in managing their risks and potentially maximise their earnings."

Continuing their commitment to enhancing the Vantage App, the team has also introduced significant improvements to the interface, broader search filters to pair ideal traders together, and released a new series of video guides to educate their clients.

"Empowering traders through education is a core principle at Vantage. Recognising the importance of a user-friendly Copy Trading experience, we've launched a new video series designed specifically to help traders navigate our app and its copy trading functionalities."

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 14 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

RISK WARNING : CFD trading carries significant risks. You could lose more than your initial investment.

