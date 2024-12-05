87% of legal industry users say DeepL's Language AI platform helps them work faster, finds new research

DeepL unveils new report on the state of AI within the legal sector, including industry trends, challenges, and what's ahead in 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepL, a leading global Language AI company, today unveiled its latest white paper, AI and Law: Unlocking Global Success" diving into the groundbreaking ways AI is transforming the future of the legal profession in 2025 and beyond. Drawing on new research from DeepL, the white paper provides a comprehensive analysis of AI in the legal industry and offers insights into future trends to help legal professionals stay ahead in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

"In today's fast-paced and increasingly global legal market, AI tools are becoming indispensable, transforming various aspects of legal work, including document generation, review and translation. This frees up time for more impactful work," said Frankie Williams, Chief Legal Officer at DeepL. "For example, AI-powered translation and writing solutions like DeepL have a proven track record of reducing costs and enhancing collaboration across teams and clients. Our latest research found that 87% of global legal users–including law firms, legal tech companies, and in-house teams–say DeepL helps them work faster, from streamlining document translation to ensuring content accuracy and improving their communication and writing1."

Report highlights include:

AI adoption in the legal sector is on the rise–with no signs of slowing down: 61% of lawyers have already used AI or are planning to do so 2 ; and over a quarter (26%) of lawyers report regularly using AI as of January 2024 , up 11% from just 6 months earlier 3 . Almost 50% of in-house counsel expect the law firms they instruct to be using AI within the next 12 months 4 .

61% of lawyers have already used AI or are planning to do so ; and over a quarter (26%) of lawyers report regularly using AI as of , up 11% from just 6 months earlier . Almost 50% of in-house counsel expect the law firms they instruct to be using AI within the next 12 months . Globalization is driving the legal sector towards automation and optimization: The legal industry has become increasingly international over the past few decades, increasing competition and complexity for legal professionals, who now face the challenge of navigating a landscape of international regulations, multiple languages, and diverse cultures. AI technology offers a valuable solution by assisting with tasks such as translation, document review, research, and more.

The legal industry has become increasingly international over the past few decades, increasing competition and complexity for legal professionals, who now face the challenge of navigating a landscape of international regulations, multiple languages, and diverse cultures. AI technology offers a valuable solution by assisting with tasks such as translation, document review, research, and more. Language AI tools are among the top AI solutions delivering proven results for the legal industry: Legal professionals face complex communication challenges, including navigating diverse global industries, overcoming language barriers, and writing and editing complex documents with precision and clarity. This is driving adoption of Language AI tools like DeepL, with the top use cases of DeepL's translation and writing tools being the translation of documents (54%), checking the accuracy of content (53%), and improving communications through better writing (54%). And the benefits are significant: 87% of global legal users report that DeepL helps them work faster5.

"In 25 years practicing as a tech lawyer, the actual speed and level of transformation of our working environment is without example. AI support is key to maintain our competitiveness, including legally safe and technically accurate translations," said Dr. Axel Freiherr von dem Bussche, LL.M. (L.S.E.), CIPP/E, Partner at Taylor Wessing, a DeepL customer.

Since its inception in 2017, DeepL has become a go-to Language AI provider for the legal sector, offering specialized AI translation solutions for both written and spoken content, as well as advanced writing and editing tools. These solutions have become essential for law firms, legal tech companies, and in-house legal teams, addressing communication challenges across a variety of areas such as legal documentation, client correspondence, and internal collaboration. In addition, DeepL offers a range of advanced, enterprise-grade security features including TLS encryption and text deletion for paid users, providing the highest level of data security.

Access the full report here. To try out DeepL's industry-leading AI translation and writing tools, visit www.deepl.com.

About DeepL

DeepL is on a mission to break down language barriers for businesses everywhere. Over 100,000 customers and millions of individuals across 228 global markets trust DeepL's Language AI platform for human-like translation in both written and spoken formats, as well as natural, improved writing. Designed with enterprise security in mind, companies around the world leverage DeepL's AI solutions, specifically tuned for language, to transform business communication, expand markets, and improve productivity. Founded in 2017 by CEO Jaroslaw "Jarek" Kutylowski, DeepL now has over 1,000 passionate employees and is supported by world-renowned investors including Benchmark, IVP, and Index Ventures.

