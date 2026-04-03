Arctech Flagship SkyLine II: New Features Unlock Complex Solar Project Potential

KUNSHAN, China, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As premium land grows scarce, photovoltaic development is shifting to complex terrains like mountains, hills, and slopes. Traditional tracking systems struggle with terrain adaptability, high site preparation costs, and compromised efficiency. Arctech's SkyLine II All-Terrain Intelligent Tracking System is engineered to overcome these challenges with four core values.

SkyLineⅡ All-Terrain Intelligent Tracking System Speed Speed

All-Terrain Adaptability: Unlocking Investment Value In Every Inch of Land

With short-pile layout and 1V3 linkage design, the system adapts to slopes up to 30°, boosting installed capacity per unit area by 40-50% — turning challenging sites into valuable assets.

All-Scenario Reliability: Delivering Intelligent Assets Protection

The system operates reliably from -40°C to 80°C and features C5-level corrosion protection for extreme environments. Equipped with four intelligent protection modes, it withstands wind speeds up to 70 m/s. In dynamic hail protection mode, it can tilt up to 75°, reducing module impact damage by 70%. Automatic snow removal and flood protection modes further enhance asset resilience.

Full-Lifecycle Shared Success: Maximizing Project Returns From Investment to Payoff

High terrain adaptability reduces earthwork volume by 90% and pile foundation costs by 60%. Modular pre-assembled design cuts on-site installation time by 35%. Combined with AI-powered tracking algorithms, the system lowers initial investment by 10%, reduces LCOE by 8.5%, improves IRR by 3%, and boosts power generation by 8% — delivering measurable value from design through operations and maintenance.

Full-Ecosystem Compatibility: Promoting low-carbon practices throughout the entire chain

By reducing earthworks and preserving vegetation, the system helps prevent soil erosion and lowers ecological restoration costs. Its structural design optimizes steel usage and incorporates recyclable materials, cutting lifecycle carbon emissions by 15–20%. These benefits enhance project ESG ratings, supporting green financing and regulatory compliance.

Arctech SkyLine II all-terrain solution directly addresses the industry's need for smarter, more reliable solutions on complex terrains. Through these four core values, Arctech helps customers transform challenging land into high-value energy assets.

As a global leader in PV tracking systems, Arctech continues to define industry standards through technological innovation. With over 50 GW of the SkyLine II series deployed worldwide, the evolving system further strengthens the company's core competitiveness in the tracking segment.

Moving forward, Arctech will continue to advance its "Tracker+" ecosystem, integrating intelligent tracking, smart construction, O&M robotics, and energy storage into full-lifecycle solutions delivered through a global service network, shaping a greener energy future.

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