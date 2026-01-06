Breggz® Introduces the First Wireless In-Ear Headphones Certified for IMAX® Enhanced

A creator-authentic listening experience delivering pure, precise sound

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2026, Amsterdam-based consumer audio specialist Breggz announces that the Zohn-1, a true high-end wireless in-ear hearable offering pristine sound, has partnered with IMAX® and DTS® to introduce the first wireless in-ear earphones with IMAX® Enhanced certification.

The Zohn-1 is recognised for introducing four groundbreaking audio principles into the wireless in-ear headphone—perfect anatomical fit, advanced balanced acoustic drivers, sophisticated microprocessing and greater personalization.

IMAX Enhanced device certification ensures consumer electronics devices meet the highest standards, delivering the renowned IMAX immersive experience on personal devices for the highest-quality entertainment experiences wherever fans are watching. The IMAX Enhanced certification of the Breggz Zohn-1 introduces a new device category to the program, enabling consumers to experience the highest fidelity sound on qualifying in-ear hearables, complementing the IMAX Enhanced-certified suite of TVs, PC laptops, tablets, mobile phones, AVRs, loudspeakers and soundbars.

"Breggz is proud to be the first wireless in-ear hearable certified for IMAX Enhanced, introducing a new device category to unlock more premium experiences on personal devices," says singer/artist and Breggz founder Xander de Buisonjé. "IMAX embodies what I intended when founding Breggz; I just want the world to hear what I hear." Continuing, "Artists and filmmakers spend significant time and effort to deliver the best possible audio quality, but hearing the poor sound quality of in-ear hearables puts all that hard work and creative intent to waste—this is why I had to introduce the Zohn-1."

"IMAX Enhanced is about delivering best-in-class, premium experiences that honor creative intent, making our partnership with Breggz a natural fit," said Giovanni Dolci, Chief Commercial Officer at IMAX. "By expanding IMAX Enhanced into a premium in-ear device, we're growing the IMAX Experience and giving fans a way to enjoy content with the same clarity, power, and intent that artists and filmmakers hear."

The Zohn-1 is recognised for introducing four groundbreaking audio principles into the wireless in-ear headphone—perfect anatomical fit, advanced balanced acoustic drivers, sophisticated microprocessing and greater personalization. Through these principles, Breggz introduces a new kind of listening experience, one that adapts to you. Designed for how people watch and listen today, the Breggz and IMAX partnership creates a more personal and immersive connection to content, deepening fandom and making every moment feel closer, richer, and more intentional.

