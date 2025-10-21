Casio to Release Ring-Sized G-SHOCK

Shock-Resistant Structure and 200-Meter Water Resistance

Packed in Smallest Size in Brand's History

TOKYO, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the DWN-5600, a new G-SHOCK watch that incorporates shock-resistant structure and 200-meter water resistance in a ring size that represents the smallest dimensions in the brand's history.

The new DWN-5600 is a ring-sized watch that features a shock-resistant structure and 200-meter water resistance while measuring approximately one-tenth the size of a full-size G-SHOCK watch.* Modeled after the 5600, which inherits the iconic form of the very first G-SHOCK, the watch is housed in a ring-sized case measuring only 23.4 mm × 20 mm × 7.5 mm. The shock-resistant structure is achieved by miniaturizing components including the battery and the use of high-density mounting technology that precisely arranges components within the limited space.

*Compared to the DW-5600UE

The intricate shapes of the bezel and band are precisely reproduced down to the finest details using injection molding technology. The buttons, buckle, and case back are all made with the same stainless steel as wrist-worn G-SHOCK watches. The watch face features a 6-digit digital LCD identical to the 5600 watches, while the band employs holes as with resin models to allow adjustment to fit the size of the user's finger.

The DWN-5600 displays the time down to the second and includes calendar, LED backlight, and stopwatch functions. The watch also features dual time capability that can simultaneously show two different times, offering high practicality in a size of a finger-ring.

The DWN-5600 comes in specially designed packaging that showcases the watch as a valued piece in a collection. It also includes a G logo-shaped display stand, making it perfect for gift-giving.

Model Color DWN-5600-1 Black DWN-5600-4 Red DWN-5600-9 Yellow

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2795509/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2795510/2.jpg