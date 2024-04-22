Dahua Technology Showcases "The Road to a Sustainable Future" at Intertraffic Amsterdam 2024

AMSTERDAM, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, made its debut at Intertraffic Amsterdam 2024, displaying a diverse range of ITS solutions tailored to improve road safety, optimize traffic operations, and contribute to sustainable urban development.

During the event, Mr. Wang Jun, General Manager of ITS Product R&D at Dahua Technology, delivered a keynote speech titled "AI Enables Future Traffic". Based on Dahua's practices, he highlighted the transformative role of AIoT technologies in revolutionizing traffic operation and management by detecting traffic violations, predicting congestion patterns, and optimizing infrastructure utilization.

With a focus on harnessing digital innovations to address the evolving challenges of urban mobility, Dahua has been continuously introducing advanced AI and big data technologies to develop complete ITS solutions, covering urban parking, integrated traffic management, signal control, etc.

Improve traffic safety

Road safety is the foundation of traffic order. Dahua showcased state-of-the-art systems and solutions designed to monitor traffic conditions, detect accidents, enforce traffic regulations, and optimize traffic flow. These systems not only ensure traffic order by identifying traffic violations and sending relevant alerts, but also provide drivers with real-time hazard warnings regarding risky behaviors to prevent accidents, ultimately fostering safer environments for drivers, pedestrians and all road users.

Enhance traffic efficiency

In terms of improving traffic efficiency and commuting experience, Dahua showcased its intelligent traffic signal control system, which dynamically adjusts signal timings based on real-time traffic conditions, effectively reducing wait times and optimizing traffic flow at intersections. It also offers insights for traffic authorities, allowing them to make data-driven decisions to alleviate congestion, enhance traffic flow, and optimize road infrastructure.

Optimize traffic operation

In addition to safety and efficiency, Dahua demonstrated its expertise in urban parking management. Its comprehensive smart parking solution integrates parking space detection, parking guidance, automated enforcement mechanisms, and unified management platforms, enabling cities to streamline operations and improve the overall parking experience for drivers. Dahua also presented its independently developed axle counting technology for highway operation and a joint solution customized for automatic vehicle weighing and toll collection. These approaches enable efficient management, reduce labor costs, and avoid congestion and interference in normal traffic operations.

Facilitate traffic sustainability

In line with its commitment to environmental sustainability, Dahua displayed energy-saving solutions ranging from all-in-one traffic devices to EV charging infrastructure. Dahua's emission control solution, integrating AI and big data capabilities with urban traffic systems, has been deployed in a European city's low-emission zone to reduce traffic pollution and support its transition towards a greener and more sustainable city. In addition to showcasing innovative solutions, Dahua highlighted its collaborations with technology ecosystem partners, demonstrating joint solutions tailored to unique user needs.

As a key industry player, Dahua was invited to share insights into its successful experiences, technology trends and evolving business models in the ITS sector. With years of technological accumulation and practices in the field of AIoT, Dahua actively expands vertical industry markets with global partners based on differentiated scenarios and needs in various overseas regions. With digital technologies, products and solutions, Dahua has assisted the transformation and upgrading of city governance, traffic management, environment protection, retail, education, energy, manufacturing and other fields around the world. Dahua's ITS solutions have been widely deployed in the Middle East, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific to help reduce traffic accidents and ensure people's safe and pleasant journeys.

Moving forward, Dahua will continue to lead breakthroughs in ITS technological innovation, collaborate with worldwide partners, and contribute to smarter, safer, greener and more sustainable urban traffic systems.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2393001/Dahua.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2074657/Dahua_LOGO_Logo.jpg