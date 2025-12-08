Eastman Auto & Power Accelerates Its Global Energy Portfolio with New Telecom Battery & Hybrid Inverter Range

Showcases next-generation power solutions at infraXchange Singapore 2025

NEW DELHI, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastman Auto & Power Ltd., one of India's fastest-growing energy transition solutions providers in the energy transition landscape, today announced its participation at infraXchange Singapore, held from 3rd–4th December 2025. The showcase reinforces Eastman's commitment to delivering advanced and reliable power backup solutions across India, Africa, GCC, Middle East, and Latin America, guided by its global vision of "Made in India for the World."

Powering telecom excellence: Eastman’s latest Hybrid Inverters and Lithium Battery portfolio built for global, high-performance deployments. (PRNewsfoto/Eastman Auto and Power Ltd.)

With nine state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, Eastman continues to scale high-quality energy solutions engineered for global deployment. At the event, the company exhibited its energy solutions portfolio featuring advanced lithium batteries and high-efficiency inverters, designed to support the evolving needs of international telecom infrastructure.

Product Highlights at infraXchange Singapore 2025

Single & Three Phase Hybrid Inverters with 10-Year Warranty

Eastman unveiled its range of Hybrid Inverter for Telecom Tower application. Designed for superior efficiency and long operational life, the portfolio supports seamless backup, solar integration, and grid-smart performance, making it ideal for maintaining Power Availability for Telecom Towers.

Next-Gen Telecom Lithium Batteries: Three Variants for Global Needs with 5-Year Warranty

Telecom Battery with LCD Display + MCB + Connector

Built for advanced monitoring and maximum safety, this variant features a smart LCD panel displaying voltage, current, SOC, temperature, alarms, and system status. An integrated MCB ensures automatic overload and short-circuit protection, while the telecom-grade connector offers secure, error-free installation.

Telecom Battery with MCB + Connector

A balanced solution providing dependable electrical protection. With an integrated MCB and standard connector interface, this model offers strong, consistent performance for mainstream telecom deployments and ensures easy system integration.

Telecom Battery with Connector

A cost-efficient, plug-and-play model designed for flexible telecom setups. Despite its simplified architecture, it includes essential protections such as over-voltage, under-voltage, and over-temperature safeguards, making it ideal for wide-scale installations.

"At Eastman, our commitment has always been to drive meaningful innovation and deliver world-class energy solutions tailored for diverse international markets. infraXchange Singapore 2025 offered an excellent platform to engage with global stakeholders, strengthen long-term partnerships, and showcase our latest advancements in telecom power backup solutions. As we expand our global footprint, we remain focused on building solutions that not only empower today's infrastructure needs but also align with our vision of enabling a more reliable, energy-secure world." said Mr. Shekhar Singal, Managing Director, Eastman Auto & Power Ltd.

Eastman's enhanced telecom portfolio is designed to meet the critical uptime, durability, and safety requirements of operators worldwide. From remote sites in Africa to dense networks across the Middle East the solutions deliver reliable power performance tailored to local conditions.

For product details visit - www.eaplworld.com

About - Eastman Auto & Power Ltd: Eastman Auto & Power Limited (EAPL), one of India's fastest-growing energy transition solutions providers, offering innovative solutions across energy generation, storage, and transition. The company operates in three key verticals: Last-mile E-Mobility, Solar Solutions, and Continued Energy Solutions. Eastman delivers a wide range of technology-driven products, including energy storage systems and power conversion solutions designed for solar and backup applications. With a strong manufacturing base and an expanding global footprint, the company is committed to deliver clean, accessible, and reliable energy solutions. Backed by a deep-rooted distribution and service network, Eastman partners with OEMs and end users to deliver seamless product and service experiences. Through continuous innovation and customer-centricity, the company is helping accelerate the shift toward sustainable and self-reliant energy ecosystems both in India and internationally.

For more details please visit: https://eaplworld.com/

For media queries please contact: [email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2839509/Eastman_Auto_and_Power.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2839508/Eastman_Auto_and_Power_Logo.jpg