Experience Abu Dhabi's new campaign 20 Summers, One Abu Dhabi: One Summer Isn't Enough to Experience It All

ABU DHABI, UAE, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The most unique summer vacation recently took place, with Experience Abu Dhabi inviting 20 people named 'Summer' from around the world for the trip of a lifetime in the UAE capital.

20 Summers, One Abu Dhabi

Visiting the destination for the first time, the 20 Summers discovered that 'One Summer Isn't Enough' in Abu Dhabi – with something for everyone to see, do and enjoy.

Inspire your next summer adventure and watch their journey unfold: 20 Summers, One Abu Dhabi

The 20 Summers and their special guests enjoyed a fun-filled three-day journey, blending cultural immersion, exhilarating activities and relaxation, guided by the 101 Abu Dhabi Do's—a curated selection of enriching moments that highlight opportunities for adventure and discovery at every turn.

From conquering the world's tallest indoor flight chamber at CLYMB Abu Dhabi to having breakfast with giraffes at Emirates Park Zoo, all the Summers had an epic adventure. The Summers kayaked through meandering mangroves at sunrise, lounged beachside at Café del Mar and enjoyed a traditional Emirati breakfast at Abdulrahman Al Zaabi's home.

Adrenaline-Fueled Adventures and Cultural Explorations

With so many ways to experience Abu Dhabi, the Summers' summer itineraries were packed with memorable moments – with snowball fights at Snow Abu Dhabi and meeting the capybaras at The National Aquarium.

The Summers sparked their creative side with a visit to the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi before attending a crafts workshop at Manarat Al Saadiyat, using traditional Arabic techniques to create a bespoke souvenir. Meanwhile, the adrenaline seekers visited Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi to bond over thrilling rides and meet their favourite superheroes.

Each Summer also visited some of Abu Dhabi's iconic and architecturally renowned landmarks, including the majestic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Qasr Al Hosn and the House of Artisans.

One City, Many Flavours

The Summers were treated to a delightful culinary experience during their time in Abu Dhabi. At Bab Al Qasr, they dined in darkness, relying on their sense of taste and smell. They savoured local Emirati delights – delicious dough balls with date syrup and Emirati pancakes – at Luqaimat and Chebab. For a taste of the region, they dined at Li Beirut, a Lebanese culinary gem renowned in Abu Dhabi for its innovative fusion of traditional and contemporary flavours.

The Summers also explored international flavours with Mediterranean cuisine at Mika, Argentinian delicacies at Mate, Peruvian dishes at COYA, and delicious Italian recipes at Antonia.

