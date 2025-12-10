Guozi Helps Hithium Build an Industry 4.0 Intelligent Model Factory

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Hithium's manufacturing plant in Texas, USA, has achieved "mass production and delivery." Guozi Robotics provided the factory with a full-scenario integrated flexible production and logistics handling solution, comprehensively supporting the construction of Hithium's plant-wide intelligent logistics system. The facility spans 480,000 square feet with an investment of nearly $200 million and is planned to have an annual production capacity of 10GWh of battery modules and systems.

ANTS AGV is engaged in automated transport operations.

Guozi Robotics has supplied Hithium with over a hundred intelligent logistics robots, including reach truck AGVs, mini stacker robots, underride lifting robots, and heavy-duty transport robots. Additionally, it has provided equipment such as high-bay racking, electrically controlled buffer racks, overhead cranes, and automatic doors, while implementing multiple equipment linkage upgrades.

Leveraging a multi-navigation fusion technology that integrates vision and LiDAR, Guozi Robotics' reach truck AGV achieves a load capacity of 1.2 tons and a lifting height of 7 meters, while maintaining a high docking accuracy of ±10 mm for storage positions. It can automatically interface with material carts, product fixture carts, and production line machinery, performing tasks such as material distribution along the production line and product assembly within the line. Additionally, the heavy-duty transport robot boasts a load capacity of 60 tons and a positioning accuracy of ±10 mm. All robots in this project series have obtained UL certification.

In an innovative approach, Guozi Robotics adopted an "integrated delivery" model to overcome numerous challenges previously faced in large-scale overseas intelligent logistics projects, such as cargo transfer and engineering commissioning. The company conducted integrated debugging and testing of logistics robots, equipment, production lines, and docking systems in China, following the on-site planning process. Upon completion, the entire logistics system—along with partners' modules, PACK production lines, and containerized prefabricated cabin production lines—was packaged and shipped as a whole to the overseas project site, ready for immediate deployment. This approach shortened the overall implementation cycle by 30% compared to similar projects, enabling rapid commissioning.

Since launching its global operations in 2016, Guozi Robotics has expanded its business to multiple countries and regions across North America, South America, Europe, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Central Asia. The company has delivered large-scale application cases in over ten industries, including e-commerce, automotive manufacturing, construction machinery, and retail, accumulating extensive overseas application experience.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2842347/ANTS_AGV_engaged_automated_transport_operations.jpg