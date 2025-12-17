HiTHIUM Unveils the World's First 8-Hour-Native Energy Storage Solution for All-Weather Green Power

XIAMEN, China, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the third Eco-Day, HiTHIUM unveiled the world's first 8-hour-native battery energy storage solution, the ∞Power8 6.9MW/55.2MWh. Built on an 8-hour long-duration energy storage (LDES) system architecture and supported by a dedicated 8-hour battery cell, the solution adopts a native design from cell to system. It marks the first solution genuinely built for 8-hour LDES, supporting a continuous, all-weather renewable power supply.

The Launch of HiTHIUM 8-Hour-Native Energy Storage Solution

With its ability to enhance grid stability and increase the utilization of renewable energy, 8-hour LDES has become a key direction for the industry. Within long-duration technology pathways, lithium stands out as the optimal choice, and the dedicated 8-hour lithium cells offer the best fit for system-level requirements thanks to their higher integration, efficiency, and stability. As a pioneer in lithium-based LDES, HiTHIUM continues to advance technological innovations and strengthen cost competitiveness, further reinforcing lithium's advantages in the long-duration market and accelerating its large-scale, widespread adoption.

A Dedicated 8-Hour System: Lower Costs, Higher Efficiency, and Enhanced Safety

∞Power8 6.9MW/55.2MWh is a turnkey solution purpose-built for 8-hour long-duration, all-weather energy storage. Each highly integrated standard unit delivers 6.9MW of power and 55.2MWh of energy, consisting of one medium-voltage module and eight energy storage modules.

With optimized hoisting and cabling, the system reduces on-site construction intensity, boosts deployment efficiency by 18%, and cuts land use by 23% versus the previous generation. The solution also comes preconfigured for standalone energy storage plants, large wind–solar bases, and extreme environments. As an 8-hour-native design, it features a new system architecture, delivering combined value in cost reduction, high-efficiency operation, and enhanced safety and reliability.

Cost Reduction: By eliminating large amounts of redundant components, the system increases integration level by over 10%, and improves efficiency by more than 30%.

High-Efficiency Operation: Through intelligent control, thermal-island simulation, and end-to-end active balancing, auxiliary power consumption is reduced by over 30%, temperature control precision is improved by 50%, response speed is increased by 20%, and balancing capability is enhanced by 20 times with over 97% efficiency. Conservatively, the active balancing strategy alone can save more than USD 1 million per 1 GWh of LDES.

Safety and Reliability: The system incorporates the industry's first mass-produced high-strength steel-belt confinement technology, a rapid dual-valve pressure release design, and new-generation high-performance insulation materials between cells. These materials can withstand 800°C extreme temperatures and 300 kPa of pressure without failure. HiTHIUM is also the first company worldwide to pass an open-door fire test, verifying its exceptional thermal resilience.

1300Ah Dedicated 8-Hour Cell: Large Capacity, Superior Safety, Long Lifespan

At the core of the 8-hour-native solution is the ∞Cell 1300Ah 8h, designed for the 6.9MWh BESS. Each cell delivers more than four times the capacity of mainstream products and reduces system component count by over 30%.

HiTHIUM also incorporates multilayer protection from materials to system integration, allowing the product to pass rigorous safety tests with non-propagating thermal runaway. Designed for more than 25 years of operation, it ensures full-lifecycle safety and provides solid long-term returns for long-duration energy storage.

The breakthrough in capacity and cost effectiveness comes from HiTHIUM's proprietary ultra-thick electrode technology, developed by overcoming key challenges in long-duration cells such as electrode cracking, slow ion-electron transporting, and difficult electrolyte penetration. Compared with the previous-generation ∞Cell 1175Ah, the electrode thickness has been significantly increased, enabling the 8-hour cell to reduce foil and other power component costs by more than 50% versus 2-hour cells, achieving an optimal balance between performance and cost.

As an early mover in lithium-based LDES, HiTHIUM has built a cell portfolio spanning 587Ah, 1175Ah, and 1300Ah, with the first two already deployed at scale globally. The ∞Power8 6.9MW/55.2MWh system is scheduled for mass production in Q4 2026.

The launch of the world's first 8-hour-native solution establishes a new technical pathway for long-duration storage, advancing cost-efficiency, safety, and operational performance. HiTHIUM will continue innovating across renewable bases, AIDCs, and other key scenarios to make all-weather green power a new standard in global energy supply.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2847541/The_launch__Power8_6_9MW_55_2MWh.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2756901/7c3129fca23bd8070ae415d1d2ae8b46_Logo.jpg