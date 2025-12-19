HiTHIUM Launches the World's First Lithium-Sodium Full-Duration AIDC Energy Storage Solution at its Third Eco-Day

XIAMEN, China, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the third HiTHIUM Eco-Day, HiTHIUM unveiled the world's first collaborative lithium–sodium full-duration energy storage solution ∞Power Solutions for AI Data Center（AIDC）. The portfolio includes ∞Power 6.25MWh 4h, ∞Power 6.9MWh 8h, ∞Power N2.28MWh 1h, and ∞Power 6.25MWh 2h, combining long-duration lithium BESS with high-rate sodium-ion BESS. Together, they build a coordinated "source-grid-load" energy support framework that addresses the AIDC's core needs in sustainability, agility, stability, and cost efficiency, paving the way for low-carbon, highly resilient AI infrastructure.

The Launch of ∞Power Solutions for AI Data Center

Long-Duration Storage: Key to Solving AIDC Power Challenges

Surging AI workloads are driving rapidly growing energy demand, while power infrastructure typically takes 5–10 years to catch up. AIDC also produces frequent, sharp load fluctuations of up to 70% within tens of milliseconds, posing serious risks to both grid stability and data center operations, and relying on traditional energy sources would further increase carbon emissions.

Dr. Nazar Yi, Board Member and Vice President of HiTHIUM, emphasized that breaking this bottleneck requires a new energy system featuring agile deployment and green low-carbon development. HiTHIUM's new full-duration ∞Power Solutions for Al Data Center delivers a comprehensive upgrade built on long-duration energy storage (LDES) at the source side and a collaborative lithium–sodium configuration at the load side.

A "Green Power Accelerator" for Agile Deployment at the Source Side

By coupling long-duration storage with solar, wind, and other renewables, HiTHIUM's solution compresses the construction cycle for power infrastructure to 1–2 years. When renewable energy exceeds 80% of an AIDC's demand, 8-hour LDES maximizes value by reducing LCOE, hedging electricity price fluctuations, and supporting grid frequency control, black-start, and zero-carbon backup scenarios.

A Bi-directional Stabilizer Powered by Lithium–Sodium Collaboration at the Load Side

Beyond ensuring a stable green power supply, HiTHIUM adds a second safety layer at the grid and load side with its bi-directional stabilizer. The innovative high-rate sodium-ion and long-duration lithium-ion collaborative approach creates the optimal pairing of power and energy.

At the instantaneous response level, the high-rate sodium-ion system delivers ultra-high discharge capability and can smooth load fluctuations within milliseconds, creating the first dynamic "electromagnetic shield" for both the grid and the data center. HiTHIUM's self-developed sodium-ion cells not only offer outstanding performance but also provide more than 25 years of ultra-long service life, enhancing overall system efficiency by over 3% and achieving a unified balance between instantaneous power response and long-term durability.

The lithium LDES backup system significantly upgrades traditional backup models. For a 4-hour backup duration, lifecycle costs are over 20% lower than diesel generators, enabling zero-carbon, silent backup power for AIDC campuses.

The solution seamlessly connects to existing AIDC power architectures via fast-response PCS, and can also integrates into next-generation high-voltage DC systems using high-efficiency DC/DC, achieving response times under 10 milliseconds.

With the launch of its full-duration portfolio, HiTHIUM has constructed a multilayer, full-scenario smart energy security system — covering the energy source, the grid, and the load. This system not only addresses today's challenges between compute growth and power availability but also provides future-proof green, agile, stable, and economical support for the AI era. Looking ahead, HiTHIUM will continue driving the integration of AI and energy, applying AI across R&D, manufacturing, and O&M to accelerate coordination between computing and power.

