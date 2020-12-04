India's 1st & Only Ready-To-Move-In YOO Villas Enclave Now Only A 40-Minute Helicopter Ride Away from Mumbai

YOO Villas is India's first and only YOO-branded villa enclave and is also the world's first-ever YOO Villas project styled by celebrated designer Kelly Hoppen.

Kelly Hoppen has been the go-to designer for Britain's jet set for a while now, having designed homes for the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Elton John, Madonna, David & Victoria Beckham and even members of the British royal family.

YOO Villas have been brought to India by Panchshil Realty, a pioneer in the branded residences space.

Located just next to the bustling IT corridor of Kharadi in east Pune, YOO Villas is a five-star gated enclave featuring exquisitely crafted, double-height signature villas created with the fusion of eastern and western sensibilities.

The villas come in three different size options and each spacious villa has been conceived with modern comforts as a space where every detail exudes flawless luxury and sumptuous opulence.

Offering breath-taking interior style options - Sea Breeze and Vintage Accents, the state-of-the-art YOO Villas are conceived with every modern comfort and flawless luxury.

World-renowned interior designer Kelly Hoppen has over 40 years of experience and is in the forefront of the design industry. She is also the author of nine books, and a TV personality, appearing as an investor in BBC TV's Dragon's Den, among other shows. She has received numerous design awards and was made an MBE in 2009.

This year, as part of the 2020 birthday honours list of the Queen of England, Kelly was awarded a CBE (Commander of the British Empire) for 'exceptional contribution to the UK as an entrepreneurial and self-made female business owner'.

Built to offer unique experiences, and foster quintessential living at a scenic riverside location, YOO Villas is designed for those with a taste for exquisite lifestyles. This is the perfect inspiring and indulgent setting and relaxing environment in which to have your dream home where you can truly live life to the fullest. To hear Kelly speak about inspiration for YOO Villas, please click here

Nestled amidst lush green surroundings and best-in-class amenities, YOO Villas have been designed and built to co-exist in harmony with nature.

There is a lush-green 'Central Park' with landscaped gardens, lush parkland, streams, water features, play areas and relaxing quiet spaces

The tree-lined avenues, sidewalks shaded with a canopy of trees, jogging and walking tracks, sit-outs, water features and the seasonal flora, lush undulating landscapes, all make you feel one with nature.

There is also an expansive clubhouse 'The Panchshil Club' with state-of-the-art amenities, facilities and services

Recently, Fly Blade India Pvt. Ltd. has started operating daily helicopter services between Pune and Mumbai from Panchshil's YOO VILLAS helipad in Pune. This helicopter service is a fly-by-seat solution where users pay only for the required number of seats just like they would when flying with any commercial airline. The YOO Villas helipad is co-located with the villa enclave so you can literally land at your doorstep and walk to your villa. Currently, this helicopter service is the only air connectivity option available between Pune & Mumbai.

Fly Blade India is currently offering two services a day from the YOO VILLAS helipad, Pune to Mumbai and two services a day from Mumbai to YOO VILLAS helipad. The services will operate to Mahalaxmi Race Course in south Mumbai and to suburban Juhu. For more details about the helicopter services including schedules and travel concierge services, please reach out to Fly Blade India on 1-800-102-5233 or via e-mail [email protected]e.in or visit https://flyblade.in/.

Advantage Kharadi

YOO VILLAS is located in very close proximity to Kharadi which is a massive IT hub and bustling business district with the who's who of IT & ITES companies.

Kharadi has 10 million square feet of completed office space.

Another 14 million square feet of office space will be developed at Kharadi over the next 3 to 5 years.

Panchshil's completed office portfolio at Kharadi is 8 million square feet with another 8 million square feet under development by Panchshil.

Kharadi is just around 10 kms away from Pune Airport and prime neighbourhoods like Kalyani Nagar, Koregaon Park, Magarpatta and Hadapsar are all within easy reach. Kharadi's social infrastructure includes hospitals, schools, malls, and other amenities continue to be set up.

Cityhub, at the World Trade Centre, is Pune's next big social hub featuring a variety of cafes, restaurants and lounges, provides relaxation avenues both during and after-office hours.

Panchshil's Businesses – Key Highlights

Panchshil Realty's total completed real estate portfolio is around 23 million square feet with another 20 million square feet under development.

Panchshil Realty's three main business verticals are Residential, Commercial and Hospitality

The Commercial portfolio includes Retail and Food & Beverage which includes built-to-suit office spaces, Special Economic Zones, IT parks, integrated workspaces, malls & mixed-use developments.

Panchshil's Hospitality portfolio comprises around 1200 rooms with leading brands like The Ritz-Carlton, JW Marriott, Marriott Suites, Courtyard By Marriott, Oakwood and Double Tree By Hilton.

A significant chunk of Panchshil Realty's office portfolio is anchored by Blackstone Real Estate Private Equity Fund, sponsored and managed by Blackstone Group LP.

About Panchshil Realty

Established in 2002, Panchshil Realty is one of India's finest luxury real estate brands. Renowned for leadership and excellence in real estate development, the Group's approach is focused on planned development, creating value assets, and crafting lifestyle experiences through design and architecture. For more information, please visit www.panchshil.com

Disclaimer: This content is in respect of Villa Type V2 (Nos. 285 to 290) and Villa Type V3 (Nos. 109 to 117 & 122 to 151) only, which have been completed before 1st May, 2017. The content is purely conceptual. The pictures, images are for representative purposes only. The elevation & visuals are proposed and indicative and are subject to change. The areas, prices, elevation and specifications in the Sale Agreement signed between you and Panchshil Infrastructure Holdings Pvt. Ltd. shall be final and binding. This content does not constitute any form of offer; the purchaser is governed by T&Cs of the Sale Agreement. Booking is subject to confirmation and acceptance of T&Cs.

The Panchshil Club (YOO Villas)

The clubhouse mentioned in this material is not exclusive for residents of the project. It is an independent clubhouse developed by PIHPL. PIHPL reserves the right to extend membership and admission to non-residents of this project.

