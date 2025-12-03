Infortrend High-Density 90-Bay Storage Helps Tackle Data Growth and Rack Constraints in Diverse Enterprise Deployments

TAIPEI, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), a leading provider of enterprise storage and AI solutions, today announced the growing adoption of its EonStor GS 4U 90-bay unified storage across diverse real-world deployments.

Infortrend high-density storage, once primarily favored for niche, high-performance workloads like HPC, has proven highly effective in a wider range of enterprise environments where data demands continue to grow. EonStor GS 90-bay solution delivers up to 45 GB/s throughput and 2PB raw capacity in a 4U footprint. Featuring dual-redundant controllers, GS ensures continuous operation and data protection. It supports file, block, and object storage, offering the flexibility to adapt to diverse application requirements.

EonStor GS 90-bay solution has proven its capabilities in real-world deployments requiring fast, reliable, large-scale data access:

HPC : A GPU lab uses three appliances with Lustre for GPU-driven simulations, maximizing GPU utilization and ensuring stable HPC job performance.

File Sharing: A government organization adopts it to deliver high throughput for simultaneous file access and Veeam backup. The same solution enables police investigators to instantly open case files, images, and videos, while the clinic's specialists use it to quickly retrieve patient imaging and lab data.

Video Streaming: A media platform uses the solution with an expansion enclosure to power smooth video streaming and fast video uploads.

Backup: A research institute relies on the solution for large-scale CT scan backups and research archives, seamlessly integrating with existing backup systems and cloud platforms such as Amazon S3.

"Enterprises across industries are increasingly adopting our high-density GS storage to manage growing data, ensure fast data access, and make the most of limited rack space. Designed for the future, the solution delivers the performance and scalability up to 70PB enterprises need to meet ever-evolving data demands," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user-friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

