ITALY, ECOMONDO 2025, GLOBAL RESEARCH AND INNOVATION HUB

From 4th to 7th November, 1.700 exhibiting brands, 350 buyers from 66 countries, 30 official delegations and 90 international associations: a global edition of the ecological transition show.

RIMINI, Italy, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecomondo, set to go from 4th to 7th November at Rimini Expo Centre, is Europe and the Mediterranean's leading event for the green, blue and circular economies, organized by Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) with over 1.700 exhibiting brands, a record presence of 350 hosted buyers from 66 countries, 30 official delegations and 90 trade associations from abroad.

In parallel, 200 prestigious conference events.

For IEG president Maurizio Ermeti: "The Ecomondo saga is the story of a long and successful journey. From the end of the '90s to present day, the event has grown exponentially, becoming an international reference point and essential event for companies in Europe and beyond that want to establish themselves in the green economy's global markets."

Corrado Peraboni, CEO of IEG states: "Ecomondo is the place where innovation, business and strategic vision converge. It connects institutions, companies and the scientific world to discuss challenges and opportunities related to environmental policy and the transition towards a circular economy, promoting strategic collaborations from which global synergies can emerge."

For Alessandra Astolfi, IEG's Green & Technology director: "Thanks to synergy with the Italian Trade Agency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ecomondo is the meeting place par excellence for international ecological transition stakeholders."

Programme highlights will include the fifth edition of the Africa Green Growth Forum with focus on access to clean and sustainable energy on the African continent, in synergy with the Mattei Plan and the "Mission 300" programme.

The States General of the Green Economy, organized by the Sustainable Development Foundation with the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security (MASE), will open for the first time to an international audience with a plenary session on 5th November in English to broaden the dialogue with policy makers and foreign companies.

Ecomondo is part of a global network that includes editions in Mexico and China, the Green Med Symposium in Naples and a 2025 roadshow that made stop-offs in Cairo, Belgrade and Warsaw.

Charter flights are scheduled from Munich and Rome. Bilingual topics, with over 500 free places per day, will be held.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/723307/Italian_Exhibition_Group_Logo.jpg