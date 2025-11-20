Mondevo Group Unveils ITTIKAR: The World's First AI-Native Merchant Bank for Family Offices

Launching in Q1, 2026, the platform will introduce dedicated AI agents for every family office, redefining access to the $6 trillion family office market.

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mondevo Group today announces ITTIKAR, the world's first AI-native merchant bank built exclusively for family offices, with headquarters in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

Following 12 months of intensive development by MonTech's team of more than 40 AI engineers in Singapore, ITTIKAR will officially launch in Q1 2026, fundamentally transforming how family offices access private markets and deploy capital.

A Paradigm Shift: From Product-Driven to Segment-Driven AI

ITTIKAR's competitive differentiation lies in its fundamental architectural philosophy. Traditional AI-powered platforms in financial services deploy product-centric models with AI algorithms designed to match products to customers at scale. ITTIKAR inverts this paradigm entirely by deploying one dedicated AI agent per family office, creating a service-oriented approach that prioritises each family's unique investment objectives, risk parameters, and strategic goals.

Hussam Otaibi, Founder of Mondevo Group, commented:

"ITTIKAR is the first project under Mondevo Ventures, our strategic initiative to build and invest in AI-native businesses across sectors where we have developed deep expertise. With ITTIKAR, we hope to set a new standard for family offices and their investment teams on how they access and diligence investment opportunities, while also introducing them to new asset classes and structures enabled by digital assets and tokenisation."

‍Fabio Brambilla, CEO of ITTIKAR, stated:

"ITTIKAR represents 12 months of intensive development solving a problem that has frustrated family offices for decades: accessing private markets without being treated as distribution channels for pre-packaged products. Our segment-driven AI architecture means each family office has an AI agent working exclusively for them, learning their preferences, understanding their constraints, and sourcing opportunities that genuinely match their mandate. This is service-oriented AI at its finest, not sales-oriented technology dressed up as innovation."

Built on a Proven Global Network

ITTIKAR launches with a foundation of over 100 established family office relationships across Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Latin America.

These long-standing relationships, cultivated over two decades by Mondevo's founders, create powerful network effects: as more family offices join the platform, deal flow improves, liquidity increases, and new families are attracted, creating an ecosystem competitors cannot easily replicate.

‍Cristiano Motto, Head of AI & Technology for Mondevo Group, commented:

"Building ITTIKAR from first principles as an AI-native platform, rather than retrofitting AI onto legacy merchant banking infrastructure, gives us capabilities that are architecturally impossible for competitors to replicate. Each AI agent learns and improves continuously, creating a compounding advantage that widens over time. By mid-2026, ITTIKAR will be the most sophisticated AI merchant banking platform serving family offices globally."

About Mondevo Group

Mondevo Group is an AI-native wealth and innovation ecosystem serving global family offices. The group operates through its three distinct pillars: Mondevo Wealth, Mondevo Ventures, and MondeVita, while being supported by MonTech, its in-house technology team in Singapore.

Mondevo Group Media Contact

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.mondevogroup.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2828505/ITTIKAR_Logo.jpg