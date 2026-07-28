NASSR FC Football Club and HUMAIN Announce Landmark Strategic Sponsorship

Expansive agreement brings together leading jersey sponsorship, naming rights for NASSR FC's new training center and the application of artificial intelligence across elite football

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NASSR FC Football Club and HUMAIN, a PIF company delivering full-stack artificial intelligence capabilities globally, today announced that HUMAIN has been named the Club's Official Sponsor for the 2026–2027 season.

Bringing together jersey sponsorship, world-class sporting infrastructure, and advanced artificial intelligence capabilities, the expansive agreement reflects a shared commitment to exploring how technology can shape the future of football both on and off the pitch.

HUMAIN x Al Nassr Tareq Amin, Chief Executive Officer of HUMAIN and José Semedo, CEO of NASSR FC (Left to right)

As one of football's most recognized clubs with one of the sport's fastest-growing international fanbases, NASSR FC provides a powerful platform for collaboration as HUMAIN continues expanding its international presence. Headquartered in Saudi Arabia, HUMAIN is building AI infrastructure, cloud platforms, models and applications for organizations around the world.

More than traditional sponsorship, the collaboration creates a platform for NASSR FC and HUMAIN to explore how artificial intelligence, data and technology can support the continued evolution of an elite football club.

For NASSR FC, the sponsorship reflects the Club's longstanding ambition to remain at the forefront of innovation, both on and off the pitch. As football continues to evolve through new technologies and digital experiences, engaging with a company building next-generation AI capabilities aligns with the Club's commitment to continually evolve and deliver new cutting-edge opportunities for supporters to engage.

While HUMAIN will serve as the Club's leading jersey sponsor throughout the 2026–2027 season, the engagement extends well beyond the shirt. HUMAIN will also become the naming partner of NASSR FC's new state-of-the-art training center, built and developed by the Club and designed to be at the forefront of elite football infrastructure.

The sponsorship also creates opportunities to explore how technology will continue to shape the future of sport. It aligns with HUMAIN's broader vision for HUMAIN Sport, HUMAIN's dedicated sector focused on advancing the application of artificial intelligence across the global sporting ecosystem, spanning participation, athlete development and performance, club operations, fan engagement and sports technology innovation.

"Football is one of the world's most powerful platforms for bringing people together through a shared passion," said Tareq Amin, Chief Executive Officer of HUMAIN. "At HUMAIN, we are building AI infrastructure, platforms and technologies that enable the next generation of innovation across industries. Partnering with NASSR FC creates an opportunity to engage one of the world's largest football communities while exploring how technology can enhance the experience for supporters and contribute to the continued evolution of sport. Together, we have an opportunity to create meaningful experiences for supporters while exploring what's possible at the intersection of sport and artificial intelligence."

"At NASSR FC, we are building one of the world's most progressive football clubs, and that requires sponsors who share our ambition," said José Semedo, CEO of NASSR FC. "We are excited to welcome HUMAIN as our main sponsor and connect its vision with millions of NASSR FC supporters around the world. This sponsorship reflects our commitment to leading Saudi football's next era of innovation. Together, we will bring this collaboration to life through experiences and initiatives that extend well beyond the game."

As a global full-stack AI company headquartered in Saudi Arabia, HUMAIN is building next-generation AI infrastructure, cloud platforms, models and applications that enable organizations worldwide to adopt artificial intelligence at scale. Through partnerships with leading technology companies and organizations across industries, HUMAIN is accelerating the practical deployment of artificial intelligence worldwide.

Throughout the 2026–2027 season, supporters will see the sponsorship come to life through a series of integrated activations, creating new ways for fans to engage with both organizations on and off the pitch.

About HUMAIN

HUMAIN, a PIF company, is a global artificial intelligence company delivering full-stack AI capabilities across four core areas: next-generation data centers; hyper-performance infrastructure and cloud platforms; advanced AI models, including some of the world's most advanced Arabic large language models developed in the Arab world; and transformative AI solutions that combine deep sector insight with real-world execution.

HUMAIN's end-to-end model serves both public and private sector organizations, unlocking value across industries, driving digital transformation, and strengthening capabilities through human–AI collaboration. With a growing portfolio of sector-specific AI products and a core mission focused on intellectual property development and global talent leadership, HUMAIN is engineered for international competitiveness and technological excellence.

About Nassr FC

Nassr FC is one of Asia's most recognized football clubs and home to one of the sport's fastest-growing global fan communities. Driven by a commitment to sporting excellence and continuous innovation, the Club continues to invest in world-class infrastructure, digital transformation and international partnerships that strengthen its position as one of football's most progressive organizations.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. HUMAIN undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

HUMAIN

For further details about HUMAIN, please visit humain.com