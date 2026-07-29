PR Newswire Expands AEO & GEO Brand Report to Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa

Brand-level AI visibility intelligence empowers PR, marketing and investor relations teams to actively command their brand presence across the generative search landscape with a single end-to-end amplification platform.

LONDON, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-powered search and generative answer engines are rapidly reshaping how audiences discover and evaluate brands. As a result, communicators are increasingly seeking data-driven insights into their organisation's presence within this evolving landscape. To help global communicators move beyond traditional SEO metrics and take their brand's AI visibility to the next level, PR Newswire is expanding availability of its AEO & GEO Brand Report to customers in Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa.

Learn more about how PR Newswire Amplify supports AEO and GEO throughout the PR campaign workflow. Speed Speed Use the AEO & GEO Brand Report to uncover AI mentions, sources and answers to top questions related to your brand.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/pr_newswire/9405751-en-gb-pr-newswire-expands-aeo-geo-brand-report-to-emeia

The report, integrated into the PR Newswire Amplify™ platform, provides measurable insights into how AI models reference and position brands, helping customers not only understand their AI footprint but actively shape it through the world's most trusted distribution network.

Strategic AI Search Insights for Communications Professionals

Powered by Trajaan, a Cision company, the new report captures three distinct categories of data to provide a brand-level view of AI visibility:

Mentions: Measure your brand's presence in AI-generated answers with a breakdown of share of voice, total mentions, ranking position and trend tracking over time.

Measure your brand's presence in AI-generated answers with a breakdown of share of voice, total mentions, ranking position and trend tracking over time. Sources: Identify the webpages and domains that are being referenced in AI responses about your brand to better understand the sources shaping the narrative.

Identify the webpages and domains that are being referenced in AI responses about your brand to better understand the sources shaping the narrative. Answers: See real responses showing exactly how large language models (LLMs) are answering questions about your organisation.

"We are thrilled to bring this brand-level AI search intelligence to more customers around the world," said PR Newswire President Matt Brown. "In an environment where AI models synthesise information from countless sources, the press release remains an authoritative foundation for any campaign. By expanding the availability of the AEO & GEO Brand Report, we're providing a unique, end-to-end advantage for global brands operating across multiple regions: the ability to see how you are perceived by AI within these markets, and the trusted, multichannel tools to actively strengthen that position."

Turn AI Insights into Smarter Content Strategy

Launching the new report natively within Amplify allows users to move instantly from identifying an AI visibility gap to closing it via targeted Multichannel Amplification™.

By leveraging PR Newswire's PR-driven platform alongside Trajaan's proprietary search intelligence data, communicators can bridge the gap between content creation and algorithmic recognition. The report insights help teams strengthen content planning and strategy, optimise messaging for answer engines and generative engines across multiple content types, and use multichannel distribution strategies that reinforce credibility signals through the world's largest, most credible distribution network.

The wider availability of the report follows the recent expansion of multilingual campaign support within Amplify, making it the latest example of how PR Newswire is constantly innovating to help communicators around the world both stay ahead of the curve in a fast-moving AI search landscape and reach global audiences with on-brand content that resonates with target audiences.

To learn more about the new capability and other features available in the Amplify Report module, visit https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/amplify-report-module/.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 500,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our innovative AI-powered PR Newswire Amplify™ platform, award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive Multichannel Amplification™ catalogue of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For more than 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination worldwide for brands to share their most important news stories.

About Cision

Cision is the global leader in consumer and media intelligence, engagement, and communication solutions. We equip PR and corporate communications, marketing, and social media professionals with the tools they need to excel in today's data-driven world. Our deep expertise, exclusive data partnerships, and award-winning products, including CisionOne, Brandwatch, PR Newswire, and Trajaan, enable over 75,000 companies and organisations, including 84% of the Fortune 500, to see and be seen, understand and be understood by the audiences that matter most to them.