Risen Energy Empowers Pakistan's Energy Transition with 20MW of HJT Hyper-ion Modules for Rooftop PV Systems

NINGBO, China, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy has once again set a new benchmark for its global shipment of solar modules. Recently, it announced a monthly supply of 3 to 5 MW of its cutting-edge heterojunction (HJT) Hyper-ion modules to Pakistani EPC customers for the construction of PV power system on the rooftops of various government and industrial buildings across the country. To date, Risen Energy has successfully delivered 20 MW of these modules, receiving high praise from local customers and significantly bolstering the brand's reputation and visibility.

Pakistan, situated in the south Asia renowned for exceptionally high solar irradiation, enjoys over 3,000 hours of sunlight annually, and with a unique geographical advantage for PV development. In recent years, Pakistan has been actively promoting the development of its PV industry to address electricity shortages stemming from the nation's socio-economic growth.

Driven by favorable local policies and the advancement of China's "Belt and Road initiative", the collaborative potential between China and Pakistan in the solar sector has been deployed. Back in 2019, Risen Energy entered in the Pakistani PV power plants market through the "China-Pakistan Economic Corridor" to ensure a steady supply of modules required for local solar system development, and is committed to energizing the construction of the "One Belt and One Road" and the global green energy cause with advanced clean energy technologies and products.

Over the years, Risen Energy has garnered widespread acclaim from local clients for its superior products and first-class service. With a strong brand presence, regional end-clients generally tend to seek out high-efficiency PV modules from Risen Energy, which is an industry leader with technological advantages. HJT Hyper-ion modules, as the flagship products with revolutionary innovation of Risen Energy, have again captured the regional market's favor with its multiple leading features such high power output, high power generation capacity, high conversion efficiency, and high reliability, as well as low degradation, low temperature coefficients, reduced carbon footprints, and low LCOE. These modules not only significantly enhance the efficiency of local PV power systems, but also maximize the investment returns, making a substantial contribution to Pakistan's energy transition.

Risen Energy remains committed to strengthening its leading position in the global HJT module market through stable module supply and robust technical support, helping clients worldwide in achieving sustainable development.

