SH HOTELS & RESORTS EMBARKS ON A MAJOR GLOBAL EXPANSION

MIAMI, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reinforcing its position as a leader in the purpose-driven luxury and lifestyle hotel segment, SH Hotels & Resorts—founded by hospitality visionary Barry Sternlicht—is embarking on a significant worldwide expansion of its portfolio across four continents and 13 countries and territories. With more than 30 hotels and branded residential projects open and in the pipeline, plus a number of deals in the LOI stage, SH Hotels & Resorts is shaping the future of hospitality by creating transformative spaces and experiences across some of the world's most dynamic hotel brands: 1 Hotels, Baccarat Hotels, and Treehouse Hotels. This growth underscores the company's commitment to experiential luxury, trailblazing design, sustainability, and cutting-edge technology.

"At SH Hotels & Resorts, we believe in creating spaces that transcend the ordinary and are more than just a place to stay—they are a celebration of living in harmony with our surroundings," says Sternlicht. "Our latest expansion is not just about extending our reach; it's a chance to expose more individuals to our mission. In 1 Hotels, it's about fusing sustainable luxury with the restorative power of nature. In Baccarat Hotels, we combine timeless elegance with modern sophistication. And in Treehouse Hotels, we ignite the imagination with whimsical charm and playful design. Each new property is a step forward in our journey to redefine what luxury means today and for future generations."

The current properties—including flagship locations like 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay on the island of Kauai, Baccarat Hotel & Residences New York, and Treehouse London—have set the stage for a rapid global expansion that includes conversions of historic buildings in Europe, skyline-defining projects in the Middle East, pioneering spaces in the United States, captivating retreats in Mexico, and trendsetting developments in the Asia Pacific region.

"Our vision is expansive and precise. We're growing in markets where our guests seek out the experiences that we excel at providing," says Raul Leal, CEO of SH Hotels & Resorts.

1 Hotels: Designed by Nature

As the first mission-driven lifestyle hotel brand inspired by nature, 1 Hotels combines biophilic design and sustainable practices with extraordinary levels of comfort and service. The brand launched in 2015 with the opening of 1 Hotels & Homes South Beach, which introduced a new benchmark in hospitality: sanctuaries that nurture the planet while seamlessly blending the natural world with a luxurious indoor environment. Following the success in South Beach, the brand has seen its collection grow in key markets such as New York City's Central Park and Brooklyn, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Nashville, Toronto (Canada), and Sanya (China). The year 2023 marked the opening of two flagship properties—Hawaii's 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay (Kauai) and 1 Hotel Mayfair (London)—further solidifying the brand's influential role in the hospitality landscape. All of the hotels are performance leaders in their markets.

The upcoming developments in the 1 Hotels portfolio are ushering in an exciting era of growth, underscoring the brand's commitment to environmentally responsible hospitality on a global scale. Here's a preview of what's on the horizon.

1 Hotel & Homes Melbourne (2025): Situated on the Yarra River, this breathtaking waterfront sanctuary will feature 277 keys, 114 homes, and a state-of-the-art wellness center.

Situated on the Yarra River, this breathtaking waterfront sanctuary will feature 277 keys, 114 homes, and a state-of-the-art wellness center. 1 Hotel Copenhagen (2025): Slated to open with 288 keys, this hotel will be a beacon of sustainability in Denmark's capital, embodying the city's ambitious carbon-neutral goals.

Slated to open with 288 keys, this hotel will be a beacon of sustainability in capital, embodying the city's ambitious carbon-neutral goals. 1 Hotel Seattle (2025): Featuring 153 keys, this property will blend Seattle's iconic natural beauty with a contemporary urban flair.

Featuring 153 keys, this property will blend iconic natural beauty with a contemporary urban flair. 1 Hotel Austin (2026): This 252-key property—the tallest tower in Texas—will be an architectural marvel and a testament to urban sustainability.

This 252-key property—the tallest tower in Texas—will be an architectural marvel and a testament to urban sustainability. 1 Hotel & Homes Elounda Hills, Crete (2026): This breathtaking development with 143 keys and 178 residences will be built along a steep hillside on this ancient Greek island.

This breathtaking development with 143 keys and 178 residences will be built along a steep hillside on this ancient Greek island. 1 Hotel Paris (2027): Bringing sustainable luxury to Paris , this 140-key property will integrate biophilia within a stunning Kengo Kuma -designed structure set within a buzzy district along the Seine River facing the Great National Library of France and close to the Gare d' Austerlitz and the Gare de Lyon .

Bringing sustainable luxury to , this 140-key property will integrate biophilia within a stunning -designed structure set within a buzzy district along the Seine River facing the Great National Library of and close to the Gare d' and the Gare de . 1 Hotel & Homes San Miguel de Allende (2027): With 105 keys and 40 residences, this property is poised to become a cultural and sustainable landmark in this UNESCO World Heritage colonial city.

With 105 keys and 40 residences, this property is poised to become a cultural and sustainable landmark in this UNESCO World Heritage colonial city. 1 Hotel Cabo (2027): Inspired by the natural beauty of Baja , this 133-key retreat with 55 residences offers direct access to Cabo's only year-round swimmable beach and unobstructed views of Land's End.

Inspired by the natural beauty of , this 133-key retreat with 55 residences offers direct access to Cabo's only year-round swimmable beach and unobstructed views of Land's End. 1 Hotel Diriyah, Riyadh (2027): Debuting in the Middle East , 1 Hotel will offer guests a uniquely sustainable experience in Diriyah, a mixed-use heritage, tourism, and lifestyle destination set in the historic heart of Saudi Arabia .

Baccarat Hotels: Elegance and Craftsmanship

Baccarat Hotels takes the iconic glamor of its legendary 260-year-old crystal brand and transcends its ethos of perfection in crystal into a distinctive, uber-luxurious hospitality experience. The brand's flagship property, Baccarat Hotel New York, opened in 2015 and quickly established itself as a pinnacle of urban luxury, blending Parisian chic with New York's energy.

The brand's expansion will continue to reflect its commitment to astonishingly luxurious design, blended with exceptional service. Some of the highly anticipated Baccarat Hotel properties include:

Baccarat Hotel Rome (2025): Set to reimagine the grandeur of Italy's storied capital, this 87-key property will merge the city's rich history with Baccarat's signature style.

Set to reimagine the grandeur of storied capital, this 87-key property will merge the city's rich history with Baccarat's signature style. Baccarat Hotel Florence (2026): A blend of renaissance luxury and contemporary elegance, this 75-key hotel will offer guests a taste of Tuscan sophistication in an historic setting.

A blend of renaissance luxury and contemporary elegance, this 75-key hotel will offer guests a taste of Tuscan sophistication in an historic setting. Baccarat Hotel & Residences Dubai (2026): Blending Baccarat's heritage of craftsmanship, the experience and energy of Dubai , and a meticulous attention to finer detail, this property with 144 keys and 49 residences will encapsulate authentic elegance, refined comfort, exquisite living, and inspirational design.

Blending Baccarat's heritage of craftsmanship, the experience and energy of , and a meticulous attention to finer detail, this property with 144 keys and 49 residences will encapsulate authentic elegance, refined comfort, exquisite living, and inspirational design. Baccarat Residences Brickell, Miami (2027): Illuminating Miami's skyline, these 360 residences will bring a sparkling elegance to the heart of the city.

Illuminating skyline, these 360 residences will bring a sparkling elegance to the heart of the city. Baccarat Hotel & Residences Diriyah, Riyadh (2027): In a prominent location within Diriyah, The City of Earth, this Najdi-inspired hotel and residences will infuse Saudi Arabia's historical capital with timeless luxury.

Treehouse Hotels: A Whimsical Home Away From Home

Treehouse Hotels, inspired by the nostalgia of the carefree, magical world of a child's treehouse, are places of joy, fun, and laid-back comfort. The brand's first hotel—Treehouse London, which opened its doors in 2019—has become a beloved fixture in this urban capital, offering a playful escape with thoughtful, eco-friendly touches.

As Treehouse expands globally, the brand excels in creating new properties and transforming existing assets. These developments are not just about offering a unique lodging experience; they're about re-energizing and transforming city center locations and neighborhoods. Each property is designed to be a vital community hub, echoing the brand's commitment to fun, imagination, and sustainability. Notable openings include:

Treehouse Sunnyvale (2024): With 254 keys, this Silicon Valley escape will fuse creativity, innovation, and adventure in a dynamic space where guests can relax, restore, and reconnect.

With 254 keys, this Silicon Valley escape will fuse creativity, innovation, and adventure in a dynamic space where guests can relax, restore, and reconnect. Treehouse Manchester (2024): A revitalization of an existing 14-story hotel, this riverfront property will open with 224 keys.

A revitalization of an existing 14-story hotel, this riverfront property will open with 224 keys. Treehouse Brickell , Miami (2026): This 191-key property will rise from a beautifully landscaped park, providing guests with expansive views of the Miami skyline.

This 191-key property will rise from a beautifully landscaped park, providing guests with expansive views of the skyline. Treehouse Adelaide (2027): The 248-key hotel will combine the spirit of Australia's lively coastal city with the brand's whimsical ethos.

The 248-key hotel will combine the spirit of lively coastal city with the brand's whimsical ethos. Treehouse Diriyah, Riyadh (2028): This urban oasis will add a touch of whimsy to the evolving cultural landscape of Diriyah.

A Vision for the Future

SH Hotels & Resorts is not just expanding its portfolio but also deepening its commitment to revolutionizing luxury travel. "As we grow and evolve, we're anticipating the trends that will define the future of hospitality," says Leal. "Our commitment is to ensure that SH Hotels & Resorts remains synonymous with innovation, sustainability, and unparalleled guest experiences."

As a company rooted in sustainability, the long-term resilience of the properties drives its strategy for growth and impact. The global development pipeline is expanding through ground-up builds and imaginative transformations. A key feature of the expansion is its foray into branded residential projects, and all the brands—but in particular, 1 Hotels and Baccarat—will shift to focus on destination resorts that cater to the resurgence and resilience of what global travelers are seeking.

The company's commitment to innovative design and architecture is evident in each property. Tapping into state-of-the-art technology, SH Hotels & Resorts enhances guest experiences, offering personalized luxury that adapts to individual preferences. Wellness is also a major pillar, with each property offering holistic experiences that reflect the company's dedication to the health and well-being of its guests.

And as SH Hotels & Resorts looks to the future, it remains devoted to its principles of sustainability. With a drive toward substantially reducing CO2 emissions and achieving zero-waste operations, the company is not only expanding its footprint but also its impact. "We've ignited a wave of responsibility in luxury hospitality," says Sternlicht. "Our growth strategy is intertwined with our commitment to the planet, and this is just the beginning. As we expand, we continue to redefine the narrative of what it means to travel consciously."

About SH Hotels & Resorts

