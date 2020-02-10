Shanghai Electric to Showcase New Energy Innovation at Expo 2020 Dubai

"We are proud to be part of the Expo 2020 Dubai. It is the fourth time for Shanghai Electric to join the World Expo. Aptly named 'The Light of China', the China pavilion and Shanghai Electric will team up to show the world the latest technology and power solutions set to illuminate the future of energy generation and consumption. It is also a significant step for the Company as we continue to strengthen our global brand image," said Ms. Sun, Deputy director of Corporate Culture Department of Shanghai Electric.

At present, Shanghai Electric has a range of mega-projects in the Belt and Road region, including the 950MW Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) and PV solar power project in Dubai. Once completed, the project is expected to provide clean energy to over 270,000 families in the city, reducing the city's carbon dioxide emissions by 1.6 million tons per year.



Zhang Shenfeng, Deputy Director, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, said that the 950MW project is a significant endeavor of the Belt and Road Initiative and he is pleased to see Shanghai Electric join the Expo as the representative of China's State-owned companies.

The China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will occupy 4,636 sqm and will be designed to symbolize hope and a bright future. Visitors will be able to catch a glimpse of cutting-edge innovations in IT, transportation, 5G and Artificial Intelligence currently being developed in China.

