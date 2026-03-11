Univar Solutions Expands Partnership with SI Group to Distribute Performance Additives Across EMEA

"Our partnership with SI Group continues to evolve in exciting ways," said Matthew Oliver, global senior vice president of Performance Materials for Univar Solutions. "Expanding access to SI Group's rubber and plastic additive technologies in EMEA strengthens our ability to deliver the high-quality performance materials that customers need to improve processing efficiency, thermal stability, product longevity, protection, and overall product durability. This expansion also supports our strategy to provide an even broader range of specialty solutions for polymer, additive, and plastics manufacturers."

The growing collaboration between Univar Solutions and SI Group reinforces the companies' commitment to delivering innovative, high-performing, and sustainable specialty solutions for the plastics and rubber industries. By pairing SI Group's advanced additive technologies with Univar Solutions' distribution network and technical support, customers will gain streamlined access to a broader range of materials designed to improve durability, efficiency, and environmental responsibility. Together, the companies aim to accelerate industrial manufacturing performance through next-generation polymer, antioxidant, and stabilizer solutions.

"In collaboration with the Ingredients + Specialties team from Univar Solutions, we're focused on delivering high-performance rubber and plastics solutions to customers in Türkiye, as well as advanced plastics solutions in Iberia," said Paul Tilley, senior vice president of sales and business development at SI Group. "This agreement strengthens our ability to develop and commercialize a wide range of specialty products in a growing market alongside a trusted partner with deep expertise in performance materials."

Univar Solutions' specialty ingredient customers and suppliers are supported through its global Solution Centers, including its regional flagship in Essen, Germany, where teams develop technical solutions tailored to evolving performance expectations and regulatory requirements. The business offers comprehensive product development, formulation support, and supply chain expertise to help customers accelerate innovation and succeed in competitive markets.

Learn more about Univar Solutions' performance materials and rubber and plastics additives business.

*EMEA Markets in distribution agreement include Türkiye for rubber and plastic performance additives and the Iberia region for plastic performance additives, antioxidants, stabilizers, UV light stabilizers, and impact modifiers.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With one of the industry's largest private transportation fleets and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions

Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions brings the best products, people, and results to specialty customers and suppliers seeking to power modern life. By combining science, innovation, and deep expertise with a leading specialty portfolio, we help find the solutions needed to safely improve lives and communities across the globe. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About SI Group

SI Group is a global leader in performance additives, process solutions, and chemical intermediates. SI Group's chemistries are essential solutions that enhance the quality and performance of industrial and consumer goods in the plastics, rubber and adhesives, fuels, lubricants, coatings, and oilfield industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, SI Group operates 18 manufacturing facilities across three continents and serves customers in more than 80 countries, supported by approximately 1,500 employees worldwide. Driven by a passion for safety, chemistry, sustainability, and delivering extraordinary results, SI Group innovates to create long-term value for a better future. Learn more at www.siigroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable law regarding financial and operating items relating to the Company's business. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or other comparable terms. All forward-looking statements made in this communication are qualified by this cautionary language.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control, that could result in expectations not being realized or could otherwise materially and adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Although the forward-looking statements are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, we caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this communication is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this communication. For additional information regarding factors that could affect the Company, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other financial reports, including the information set forth under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of the date of this communication and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date, and the Company undertakes no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to update any forward-looking statement.

