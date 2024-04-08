DUBAI, UAE, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, has launched an electrifying kickoff to this year's TOKEN2049 — the global crypto conference — with a new event titled TOKEN2049 CryptoFest . The competition will see traders vie for a $100,000 USDT prize pool.

TOKEN2049 CryptoFest invites seasoned traders and enthusiastic newcomers alike to engage in thrilling trade and deposit activities, including a Lucky Draw with a powerful Apple Vision Pro as the grand prize.

Unlock the Power of Crypto Trading at Bybit’s TOKEN2049 CryptoFest with a Stellar $100,000 USDT Prize Pool

How to Enter

Register for the event after signing up on Bybit.

after signing up on Bybit. Complete specific tasks to accumulate lucky draw tickets, with a minimum deposit volume of $100 and a trading volume of $1,000 to qualify for one ticket. A maximum of 17 tickets can be earned, amplifying the chances of winning.

Exclusive Rewards for New Users

New Bybit users are ushered into the CryptoFest with an exclusive chance to win up to $5,020 USDT in rewards by engaging in tasks listed on the Bybit Rewards Hub.

Social Media Enthusiasts' Chance to Shine

Bybit also extends an invitation to share the excitement of TOKEN2049 CryptoFest on social media, with a separate pot of $500 USDT up for grabs. Five participants who share event details and tag Bybit will be randomly selected to win $100 USDT each.

In the spirit of innovation and community engagement, Ben Zhou, Bybit co-founder and CEO said, "We are looking forward to being part of the festivities at Blockchain Life and Token2049 conferences, which are held this year in our home base, Dubai. This event will empower our users to learn more about the crypto ecosystem and be part of the Bybit family as we head into these significant events."

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by trading volume with 25 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

