Vantage enhances educational offerings with the launch of Vantage Academy Courses

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leveraging the momentum from its successful launch of "The Vantage Markets Podcast", leading multi-asset broker, Vantage Markets , is pleased to introduce its latest educational courses, now available on Vantage Academy .

The Vantage Academy Courses provide a comprehensive introduction to various financial instruments, such as shares, indices, and forex. Through engaging and easy-to-understand modules, interactive quizzes, infographics and videos, participants can delve into the world of trading with confidence. Moreover, traders can apply their newfound knowledge in a simulated environment by utilising a free demo account to reinforce their learning.

These courses - currently covering Forex, Stock, and Index trading for beginners - mark the beginning of a broader curriculum expansion planned by Vantage to encompass a wider array of topics and skill levels in the future.

"Gaining a solid understanding of the financial markets can be daunting, especially for newcomers," explains Geraldine Goh, Chief Marketing Officer at Vantage. "Our Vantage Academy Courses are meticulously crafted to provide structured guidance and foundational knowledge, ensuring an accessible learning experience for all participants."

These courses, along with the comprehensive suite of educational resources offered by Vantage Academy, including evergreen articles, market updates and analysis, webinars, e-books, beginner guides, and podcasts, reflect Vantage's commitment to empowering traders at every stage of their journey.

To explore the Vantage Education Courses and access these invaluable resources, visit Vantage Academy .

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

