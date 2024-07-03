PORT VILA, Vanuatu, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading multi-asset broker, Vantage Markets (or Vantage), is pleased to announce it has been awarded the 'Best Multi-Asset Broker' award at the Online Money Awards. This recognition reflects Vantage Markets' ongoing commitment to providing a high-quality trading environment and good value to its community of traders worldwide.

Vantage Markets Honoured with 'Best Multi-Asset Broker' Award at Online Money Awards 2024

Over the years, the broker has built a reputation for reliability and trustworthiness. Its dedication to high standards and continuous improvement has earned it a loyal client base. Traders worldwide value the comprehensive educational resources and customer support that Vantage provides, which help them make informed decisions and enhance their trading skills.

By ensuring transparency in fees, and regularly upgrading its platform, Vantage aims to provide competitive trading conditions tailored to the varied needs of modern traders. The platform also delivers real-time market data, ultra-fast execution speeds, a user-friendly interface, and advanced trading tools, which are essential for effective trading. The company's commitment to security and compliance further ensures that clients' funds and personal information are protected.

Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy & Trading Officer at Vantage, says, "We are deeply honoured to receive the 'Best Multi-Asset Broker' award from the Online Money Awards. At Vantage, we strive to provide the best trading environment for our clients, where informed decision-making is integral to our services. This award reflects our team's dedication to offering superior trading solutions and innovative services across a diverse range of financial instruments.

"Thank you, Holiston Media, for this recognition. We remain committed to setting new industry benchmarks and delivering exceptional value to our extensive community of traders worldwide, who trust in our brand. Our platform is designed for efficient trade execution with low latency, catering to the diverse trading needs of our global community of traders."

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app , and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

